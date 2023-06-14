News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images and Jason Armond / Contributor via Getty Images Tory Lanez Sentencing Gets Delayed For The Third Time In Megan Thee Stallion Case / 06.14.2023

Sentencing delays continue to mark the case of Tory Lanez v. The State of California, as another postponement surfaced on Tuesday (June 13). According to court reporter Meghann Cuniff, the much-anticipated sentencing was deferred yet again.

It was Lanez’s defense team that requested the delay, leading Judge Herriford to grant a continuance. The defense now has until Aug. 1 to submit a sentencing recommendation, with the new sentencing date slated for Aug. 7.

Cuniff’s shared case documents, stating, “About Tory Lanez’s sentencing tomorrow for shooting Megan Thee Stallion: It’s going to be delayed. It’s not official yet, but as this explains, the judge last week tentatively granted Lanez’s lawyers’ request for a continuance. He’ll make his formal ruling tomorrow.”

About Tory Lanez's sentencing tomorrow for shooting Megan Thee Stallion: It's going to be delayed. It's not official yet, but as this explains, the judge last week tentatively granted Lanez's lawyers' request for a continuance. He'll make his formal ruling tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/jJKuXbJFVH — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) June 12, 2023

Earlier in the month, the “Stupid Again” artist attempted to remove Herriford from the trial, an endeavor that was ultimately unsuccessful. In his ruling, the judge maintained that he saw “no facts or circumstances” warranting his disqualification.

Dressed in an orange jumpsuit and black cap, Lanez briefly appeared in court. Following the session, Deputy District Attorney Alex Bott acknowledged Megan Thee Stallion’s resilience, stating, “We just appreciate her being as strong as she is, and this is going to be over very soon.”

This pushback marks the third shift in Lanez’s sentencing timeline. Initially set for Jan. 2, the rapper’s sentencing was first rescheduled to Feb. 28 due to a change in his legal representation.

However, the February date was further deferred when the musician sought a new trial, a request that the court denied. In addition to possible deportation to Canada, he now potentially faces a prison sentence of 22 years and eight months, which is nearly a decade longer than what prosecutors initially suggested.

Characterized by its numerous twists, the case has captured public attention for nearly three years since the initial reports of Tory Lanez shooting Megan. The eventual resolution will present a significant turning point for all parties involved and signal an end to a legal drama that has kept onlookers eagerly waiting.

Last week, news surfaced that the Canadian musician and frequent collaborator DaBaby allegedly attempted to crash Meg’s set at Rolling Loud 2021. Although unsuccessful, it did raise the question of whether or not the two rappers were trying to make her uncomfortable. It also violated the defendant’s protective order, which prohibits him from being within 100 yards of Thee Stallion.