News Burak Cingi / Contributor via Getty Images Latto Threatens Fan After An Object Was Thrown At Her On Stage / 07.13.2023

Latto found herself in a precarious situation recently during a live performance. While delivering a fiery rendition of “Put It On Da Floor,” a fan threw an object on the stage and subsequently prompted a resolute reaction from the rapper.

“You want your a** beat? Throw it again,” Latto stated mid-song. In a clip reuploaded to The Neighborhood Talk, she can be heard challenging the offender, “Throw it again, I’mma beat yo a**.”

Luckily, the “Big Energy” hitmaker’s concerts haven’t been all bad. She hit the stage at the Wireless Festival 2023 on July 7, and a week prior to that, she shared a memorable moment with a fan by signing their butt at the Open’er Festival.

The Atlanta native’s stern rebuke highlights a growing problem of attendees throwing objects at performers. Notable acts like Drake and Lil Nas X faced similar incidents in the past few months, and fans have echoed musicians’ disapproval of such disrespect.

Recently crowned the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at the 2023 BET Awards, Latto has been making significant strides in the industry.

Acknowledging the pool of exceptional talent around her, she said, “Shoutout to some of the women I think should’ve been nominated,” naming Doechii, Maiya The Don, Flo Milli, Mello Buckzz, and TiaCorine. “Shoutout to all the women. We killin’ it. This is the year of the female, the year of women. Hopefully, we gon’ see an all-female tour, you feel me?”

This year, Latto’s name has been increasingly associated with chart-topping success. Her records experienced a slow but steady climb while gaining significant momentum through “Put It On Da Floor Again” featuring Cardi B. The remix propelled the track to No. 13 on the Hot 100 chart.

Looking ahead, the future seems bright for the promising artist. In a recent announcement, BTS member Jung Kook revealed that Latto would be featured on his forthcoming single titled “Seven.” The record is slated to debut on Friday (July 14).