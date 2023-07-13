News Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Latto And BTS' Jung Kook Announce Upcoming Single "Seven" / 07.13.2023

Latto is broadening her reach in a new collaboration with BTS’ Jung Kook, dubbed “Seven.” The upcoming track resonates with the Atlanta native’s brand, which notably features the lucky number.

Saluting BTS’ fanbase, Latto tweeted, “S/O to da ARMY.” She sprinkled her post with kiss and slot machine emojis to celebrate the occasion.

A glimpse into the song came with a brief teaser released on Wednesday (July 12). It portrayed Kook engaging in a conversation with his date at a dining setting. The 25-second clip subsequently closed with a dramatic cliffhanger after a chandelier suddenly crashed onto their table.

In a poignant verse, he crooned, “Weight of the world on your shoulders. I catch your waist and ease your mind.”

Earlier this year, Latto turned heads following “Put It On Da Floor Again” with Cardi B. Released in June, the song went viral after being fueled by a TikTok trend surrounding the lyric, “Rip me out the plastic, I been actin’ brand new.” Moreover, the remix landed at No. 6 on Billboard‘s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

The musician’s success in the industry was also recognized at the 2023 BET Awards, where she was awarded Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. In her acceptance speech, the “It’s Givin” hitmaker praised previous trailblazing women in the category and thanked divine grace. “I’m not gonna cry this year. Shout out to God. Shout out to all the other women in the category, all the women who paved the way for this to even be possible.”

“Seven” marks the first collaboration between Jung Kook and Latto. Also worth noting is a performance at “Good Morning America’s” Summer Concert Series on July 14 that aligns with the song’s release. The last solo record from the BTS member was “Dreamers,” which appeared on the 2022 FIFA World Cup soundtrack.

In other news, Latto signed a fan’s butt while performing at the Open’er Festival in Poland last month. While the rapper was performing, an audience member was spotted holding a poster stating, “Latto, sign my a**!” The display drew her focus, and she subsequently surprised the concertgoer with a friendly hug and signature on his backside.