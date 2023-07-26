News Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images and Cindy Ord/MG23 / Contributor via Getty Images Westside Gunn Wants To Steal Doja Cat From "Weird Looking Gamer Dude" Rumored Boyfriend / 07.26.2023

With an eye on Doja Cat, Westside Gunn voiced his ambition to charm the star away from her alleged “racist” boyfriend. The Griselda rapper shared his amorous intentions toward the Planet Her starlet on Twitter, offering a glimpse into their potential love story.

“I’m not gonna hold [you], I wanna steal [Doja Cat] from that weird looking gamer dude they be saying racist,” he posted on Tuesday (July 25) evening.

Gunn continued by describing their potential relationship. He stated, “[I’ll] take her to the hood, so she can wear all that [crazy] s**t, have her eating at Dr. Bird’s with a bald head and patent leather sundress. Y’all wouldn’t be able to tell me s**t.”

I’m not gonna hold u I wanna steal @DojaCat from that weird looking gamer dude they be saying racist 😂 and take her to the hood so she can wear all that krazy Shìt, have her eating at DR Birds with a bald head and patent leather sundress, y’all wouldn’t be able to tell me shit — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) July 26, 2023

So far, Doja has yet to respond.

The so-called “gamer dude” is none other than Doja’s rumored beau, J. Cyrus. The pair have been seen sharing affectionate moments multiple times since November 2022. However, following their public sightings, the comedian and streamer has been in the spotlight for his alleged manipulative and emotionally abusive behaviors toward his community and team members.

Fellow Twitch streamer Emma Incontro claimed, “Cyrus used his power and influence to ill-treat women in his stream community. He left a community of hundreds of people who admired and trusted him in shambles.”

In 2020, Cyrus issued an apology following the allegations of harassment. Despite the public disapproval, Doja has seemingly been resilient in protecting her alleged relationship with the contentious comedian. Earlier this month, she responded to a fan’s disapproving comment on Instagram, emphasizing her disregard for public opinion about her personal life.

The musician wrote, “I WANT Y’ALL TO READ THIS COMMENT AND TAKE IT AS A MESSAGE. I DON’T GIVE A F**K WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT MY PERSONAL LIFE. I NEVER HAVE AND NEVER WILL GIVE A F**K WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT ME OR MY PERSONAL LIFE. GOODBYE AND GOOD RIDDANCE MISERABLE H**S, HAHA!”

Westside Gunn also had his share of controversies too. He sparked an uproar over his Hitler Wears Hermes album series, named after the infamous Nazi leader. The rapper’s affinity for Adolf Hitler resurfaced in May when he shared an image of a potential album cover displaying bricks of cocaine marked with swastikas.

In response, he tweeted, “WSG hate is the best s**t on the internet… While I’m getting hated on, I’m either in my mansion, a luxury vehicle, [an] island with my entire family, or a five-star something in the best clothes money can buy, smelling great [and] worth MILLIONS or even places [you] couldn’t dare go [because] I’m a [GOAT].”