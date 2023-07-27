News Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images GloRilla Responds After Her Team Retrieves Sunglasses She Threw Into A Crowd / 07.27.2023

GloRilla took center stage at Rolling Loud Miami on Saturday (July 22). During her act, the Memphis rapper flung a pair of shades into the crowd. However, the jubilant fan’s ownership of the glasses was short-lived.

Decked out with an array of talented performers, the festival featured Glo’s pulsating set, which included songs like “Tomorrow 2,” “On Wat U On,” and her recently released “Lick Or Sum.”

A fortuitous attendee swiftly seized the thrown eyewear, appearing joyous to be the recipient of such a souvenir. Unfortunately, the euphoria proved fleeting.

A video clip has surfaced showing GloRilla‘s team, including her stylist, engaging in conversation with the concertgoer who caught the shades on Wednesday (July 26). The exchange became tense as her team requested the return of the accessory.

As the 2023 XXL Freshman‘s stylist explained, “I’m her stylist. We know [who you were] because the security told us exactly who you were.” Another member of GloRilla’s entourage then intervenes, ultimately reclaiming the glasses as the attendee hesitated to return them.

“She threw them,” retorted one voice from the crowd. Still, the musician’s team grabbed the specs from the fan before walking off.

Yesterday evening, GloRilla seemingly responded to the event via Twitter. She tweeted, “I [ain’t] tell [them] to do s**t. [Shut the f**k up] talking to me.”

Ian tell dem to do shit stfu talking to me — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) July 27, 2023

After being reposted to The Neighborhood Talk, users shared their thoughts on the incident online. One person commented, “These [people] really not making no money for real. I hope y’all [are] paying attention and reading between the lines.” Another stated, “She should have paid for them afterward! That’s super corny to take them back from the fan.”

Elsewhere, one commenter wrote, “Her team is always making her look bad. She needs a whole new team. Start from scratch.” From the look of it, many internet users agreed that the stylist should have let the concertgoer keep the glasses and let GloRilla pay for them afterward.