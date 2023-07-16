BIA Drops A Fresh New Track Titled "Raised Me"

BIA

With the 2000s nostalgia fever pitch showing no signs of waning, fresh renditions of iconic classics keep dropping like hotcakes.

Recently, the scene has seen female powerhouses such as Lola Brooke and Flo Milli take on legendary hits like the Clipse’s “Grindin” and Too $hort’s “Blow The Whistle,” respectively. Joining the ranks is BIA, who recently unveiled her spin on Petey Pablo’s “Raise Up,” aptly titled “Raised Me.”

The revamped track was introduced under the banner of Mass Appeal in collaboration with Google Pixel and Sony Music Entertainment’s Certified. It’s part of the creative initiative titled the “Pixel RePresents” series. The revamped classic comes on the heels of BIA’s bold reinterpretation of a Timbaland-produced favorite, “I’M THAT B**CH.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIA ✍🏽 (@bia)

This isn’t BIA’s first collaboration with the famed producer this year. Other notable works from BIA include the catchy single “SIXTEEN,” a fantastic collaboration with Busta Rhymes titled “BEACH BALL,” and her features on tracks such as “GEEKALEEK” with OGHEESY and the “I’m Geekin (Remix)” alongside DDG and NLE Choppa.

“Raised Me” showcases BIA’s vocal prowess with lyrics like, “Not for nothin’, I got motion, my traction never lackin’/ Say my name, say my name, more Ls, it never happened,” flowing effortlessly into the chorus ± “Money on my mind and my mind on my money and the business that pays me/ I’m movin’ dangerous, tryna make it home safely.”

The song, produced by Timbaland and AzizTheShake, is a potent mixture of nostalgia and modern-day swag, making it a versatile addition to any playlist. For an intense workout session or a lively house party, “Raised Me” hits all the right notes.

BIA’s “Raised Me” is proof of her standing tall among her contemporaries, offering a fresh perspective on a beloved classic while demonstrating her musical prowess. The musical landscape eagerly anticipates what BIA has in store next. As we revel in this new version of a timeless track, it’s safe to say that BIA has successfully raised the bar once again.

Take a listen to the new track here below!

