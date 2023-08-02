Music Videos Screenshot from Gunna’s “rodeo dr” video Gunna References O.J. Simpson's Police Chase In "Rodeo Dr" Video / 08.02.2023

Fresh from a triumphant chart ascent with his solo hit “fukumean,” Gunna stirred up nostalgia for ’90s pop culture with his Spike Jordan-directed music video for “rodeo dr.” The visuals saw the rapper’s celebratory return to Los Angeles’ Rodeo Drive following his release from jail earlier this year.

Clocking in at just over four minutes, the clip started with an Italian lunch and segued into a shopping spree. In a nod to O.J. Simpson’s infamous 1994 car chase, the rapper left the restaurant in a white Ford Bronco and subsequently set the stage for an impromptu chase sequence.

In the track, Gunna rapped, “Told my lil’ brother we pullin’ up spankin’ these n**gas that thinkin’ we h**s. Don’t do no explainin’, don’t know what you thinkin’, but you help a young n**ga grow. You add up the 10 rings on both of my fingers, I paid like 600 or more. Gave out so many bands and bought so many bangers, you ask, and the real n**gas know.”

Watch the video below.

Notably, the visuals have an autobiographical undercurrent with an aptitude for theatricality. Gunna confronted his past controversy head-on at the outset of the video with a dialogue overlay of “fukumean.”

During a brief intermission, one character questions the artist’s loyalty amid the “snitching” scandal before being met with a defiant response. A faux news report about the YSL situation followed before the video resumed Gunna’s audacious return to “rodeo dr.”

Not new to chart success, Gunna has four top 10 hits on the Hot 100. To date, the rapper has reached as high as No. 4 with both “fukumean” and the Grammy-nominated “Drip Too Hard” with Lil Baby. He also boasts five top 10 titles on the Billboard 200, including No. 1 albums Wunna and DS4EVER.