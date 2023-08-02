News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Chlöe Bailey Covers Gunna's "Fukumean" In New Video / 08.02.2023

Today (Aug. 2), Chlöe Bailey gifted her fans with a remarkable rendition of Gunna’s “fukumean” via Instagram. Dressed in a chic jumpsuit, matching shades, and a sparkling diamond necklace, the artist rendered a slowed-down version of the track.

She commanded the microphone by singing, “Callin’ me splurge. Watch me jump right off the curb.” Elsewhere, she crooned, “I’m in this b**ch with P Litty. QP, QP-ski. All of my b**ches is pretty, they showin’ they titties, it’s up to the ceilin’ like. I let her run through a million, I rock with her really, let’s f**k on a billion like.”

Check out the clip below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

After the video was posted, fans couldn’t help but shower praises on Chlöe’s performance. An Instagram user enthused, “I’m distracted [’cause] the body is bodying, like what?” Another revealed, “I think the song covers are the only way I’ll learn half of these rap songs.”

However, not all comments were positive. One person wrote, “How you ghost dude then cover his song… That’s crazy.”

Moreover, Gunna himself acknowledged her iteration with a stamp of approval. He added fire emojis and a blue heart in response. Rumors of a possible romantic relationship between the two artists surfaced back in 2021. However, the Atlanta rapper shut down speculations the following year during an interview with “The Breakfast Club” despite the pair’s previous public appearances.

Looking forward, Chlöe has fans waiting in anticipation for the upcoming second leg of her “In Pieces Tour,” which is scheduled to begin next month. It will mark the second show run for the artist in promotion of her debut solo album, which came out in March.

Meanwhile, Gunna dropped the music video for his song “rodeo dr” today. It appeared on his recently released LP, a Gift & a Curse. Watch below.