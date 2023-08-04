News Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Wayne To Co-Host And Create A New Theme Song For Skip Bayless' "Undisputed" / 08.04.2023

Lil Wayne’s passion for sports is widely recognized, and woven into his music and recurrent appearances on ESPN. Now, it appears that the “A Milli” rapper is ready to foray into sports journalism.

In a recent episode of the “Skip Bayless Show,” the sports analyst shared the news that Wayne will join him weekly on Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed.” The guest appearance will follow the show’s resumption on Aug. 28.

“Wayne has agreed every Friday going forward to do a segment with me live,” Bayless announced. “He might not always be in the studio, depending on his schedule. But he’s going to be joining me every Friday.”

He continued, “If he’s hot or rolling, maybe we’ll keep him on for a couple of segments if he has the time. That you can look forward to. He is so deep when it comes to sports. He doesn’t yell or scream, but he gets emotional.”

Listen to the clip below.

In addition to the announcement, Bayless also revealed that the New Orleans native is poised to record a new theme song for “Undisputed.” The upcoming song is slated to supersede his initial 2016 track, “No Mercy.”

While discussing the forthcoming record, he shared, “Wayne and I started going back and forth. Sometimes in text. Sometimes face-to-face about ‘No Mercy,’ going back a year ago. Because at one point, he said to me, ‘I’m going to do another one.’ And I said, ‘You mean you would replace ‘No Mercy.’’ And he said, ‘Yeah.’ You can’t do better than the best.”

Bayless added, “You can’t do greater than the greatest. Because that song — that theme song ‘No Mercy’ and ‘I won’t back down’ is simply the greatest sports theme song ever. Not even close. And he would say to me, ‘Watch me. Just watch.’ He felt like I was daring him.”