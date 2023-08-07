News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Beyoncé Paid $100,000 To Keep Metro Running After D.C. Concert Delays / 08.07.2023

Rain and lightning tried to steal the show on Sunday (Aug. 6) night at FedExField, but Beyoncé and her BeyHive weren’t having any of it.

Storm clouds rolled in just before Bey’s second DMV performance of her “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR.” At around 6:40 p.m., FedExField officials declared a “shelter-in-place” due to nearby lightning. Subsequently, fans were advised to seek cover, which caused a bit of chaos and confusion.

According to FOX 5 journalist Marissa Mitchell, an “all clear” signal was given by 8:25 p.m. However, many fans still faced delays. Reportedly, tensions even rose between some eager concertgoers and police officials at the gates.

Due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter in place order. Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars. All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further… — FedExField (@FedExField) August 6, 2023

It is now 8:40 p.m. Staff members at @FedExField still aren’t letting people in, including people who have been scanned and have wristbands. @Beyonce #RenaissanceworldTour pic.twitter.com/pIHppnBWWp — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) August 7, 2023

Not one to disappoint, Beyoncé embraced the rain as if it was part of the show. Realizing the delay might cause transportation hiccups for her fans, the singer’s touring company stepped up. They funded an extra hour of Metro service, covering a $100,000 tab, so that fans would have a ride home.

According to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, all 98 Metro stations stayed open, but fans could only enter through the Morgan Blvd. station near FedExField. The press statement read, “Due to inclement weather that may delay the start of tonight’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ at FedExField, Metro will extend the last train by an extra hour beyond the extended closing previously announced. The extended time means the #BeyHive can stay for the ‘Party’ and still get home on Metro.”

It continued, “The additional hour will be funded by the tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses. During the extended service period, customers will only be able to enter at Morgan Boulevard, the station closest to FedExField. All other stations will be exit only.”