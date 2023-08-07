News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Michael Hickey / Contributor via Getty Images Billie Eilish Brought Armani White Out To Perform Song Named After Her / 08.07.2023

Billie Eilish treated fans to an electrifying moment during her headlining set at the 2023 Osheaga Festival on Saturday (Aug. 5). The pop phenomenon shared the stage with breakout rapper Armani White to perform his viral TikTok hit “BILLIE EILISH.”

Eilish asked festival-goers, “You know that song that’s like, ‘Glock tucked, big T-shirt, Billie Eilish?’ You know that song?” Afterward, the instrumental to White’s Neptunes-sampling single echoed through the venue. Clearly amped, the Philadelphia artist appeared onstage to deliver a condensed rendition of his chart-topping track while Eilish energetically amplified the vibe.

He rapped, “B**ch, I’m stylish. Glock tucked, big T-shirt, Billie Eilish. Watch on my wrist, but I want that in diamonds. N**gas talkin’ crazy, when I pull up, it’s silent. Mile high, run that s**t back, b**ch, I’m stylish.”

Watch the clip below.

This isn’t the first time Eilish signaled her appreciation for White’s song. Over the past year, the Grammy-winning artist acknowledged the eponymous TikTok hit at concerts and via her social media accounts. However, the Montreal event marked the first-ever live performance of “BILLIE EILISH” in the presence of its namesake.

On Saturday, the “SILVER TOOTH” artist tweeted, “BILLIE EILISH JUST BROUGHT ME OUT!!! Ohmyf**kingod.” He continued, “I have never heard that many people scream in my f**king life, hahaha. Billie Eilish has an army!!!”

The record appeared on White’s debut EP, Road To Casablanco, which came out in May. The nine-track project boasted features from Fivio Foreign, Fridayy, Denzel Curry, and more. Elsewhere on the full-length release, N.O.R.E., Ludacris, and Busta Rhymes graced “BILLIE EILISH (LEGENDS MIX).”