News Photos: Barry Brecheisen / Contributor via Getty Images and Sam Hodde / Stringer via Getty Images Lil Durk Teases 'Almost Healed' Deluxe Edition During Jake Paul Ring Walk / 08.06.2023

In a riveting showcase on Saturday (Aug. 5), Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer, surprised fans as he marched into the boxing ring with rap sensation Lil Durk leading the way. The ring walk wasn’t just a grand entrance; it also served as Durk’s platform to unveil significant news.

During the high-energy event, the “All My Life” rapper seized the moment, announcing a deluxe version of his 2023 album, Almost Healed. The Chicago rapper, donning a familiar face mask reminiscent of his album cover, let a strategically chosen shirt convey the impending release.

Loaded with excitement, the Staples Center hosted the sold-out bout between Paul and MMA fighter Nate Diaz. After a grueling 10 rounds, Paul emerged triumphant, snatching another victory with unanimous decision scores (97-92, 98-91, 98-91).

Post-fight, Paul was quick to commend Diaz, stating, “He’s a warrior.” But the rivalry might not end here. Paul, hinting at a possible MMA showdown with Diaz, has left fans eagerly speculating.

On a lighter note, rap icon Drake might not be celebrating. After placing a hefty bet of a quarter million dollars on Diaz, the “God’s Plan” singer probably had a less-than-stellar evening.

This spectacle marks another significant moment in the intersection of music, sports, and entertainment. With stars like Eminem, BigXthaPlug, and Lil Durk immersing themselves in boxing entrances, the sport is evolving into a multimedia event. Rappers have been going viral with countless boxers for their ring walk performances in the last few years. The moment is the perfect opportunity for artists to share significant news during their performance.

These collaborations are pure gold for fans of the ring and the mic. As the anticipation for Durk’s deluxe album builds, one can’t help but wonder what other surprises the entertainment world might deliver next. His latest album was met with mixed reviews from fans.

Press play on his most recent album, Almost Healed, ahead of the deluxe below!