Offset To Drop Lawsuit Against Quality Control Music Over Solo Music Rights / 08.09.2023

Offset seemingly settled his differences with Quality Control Music by ending a lawsuit against the label over his solo music catalog rights.

Documents obtained by TMZ revealed that the rapper moved to dismiss his case against QC on Tuesday (Aug. 8). Initiated in 2022, the legal action stemmed from accusations that the music powerhouse didn’t honor an agreement regarding the artist’s solo rights. Allegedly, they were negotiated and financially settled in 2021.

Quality Control countered the musician’s claims, asserting that they retained rights due to an existing deal with Motown. Founders Pierre “P” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee argued that audiotapes made by Offset were inherently owned by QC due to contractual obligations. This also included his more recent singles “54321” and “Code.”

However, the artist’s legal team pushed back. The “Clout” rapper’s lawyer stated, “Quality Control no longer owns the copyright to Offset’s solo sound recordings and is no longer licensing Offset’s solo sound recordings to Capitol, and Capitol has acquired ownership of Offset’s solo sound recordings directly from Offset.”

Despite the heated dispute, all seems well now between the parties involved. Although Offset won’t be re-signing with QC as a solo artist, the air has finally cleared.

Niggas act like im the problem I paid millions to get my rights back Nigga you black balled me I ain’t said Shìt one time homie I ain’t spoke to you in 2 years now I drop and you want ya name on my credit? https://t.co/UGRDykvX5C — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) August 24, 2022

The Atlanta native’s ties with the label date back to 2013 when Migos signed a record deal. Under their venture, the trio released several albums, including Culture III. In 2019, Offset introduced his debut solo LP, Father of 4, which was co-released by Quality Control, Motown, and Capitol Records. The 16-song project boasted features from J. Cole, Gunna, CeeLo Green, and several more.

On a brighter note, Offset continues to ride the wave of his recent success. His latest single, “JEALOUSY,” arrived in collaboration with Cardi B. The track accumulated over 7 million streams on Spotify. Meanwhile, its accompanying music video surpassed 11 million views on YouTube.

Watch the visuals below.