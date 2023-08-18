News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, and Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images GloRilla And Sukihana Respond To Lil Duval’s “Marry, F**k, Kill” Tweet / 08.18.2023

Lil Duval’s recent social media activity prompted a reaction from those mentioned after he posed a question to his followers. The 46-year-old comedian created a hypothetical scenario about three contemporary female rappers: Sukihana, Sexyy Red, and GloRilla.

Duval asked X users to choose which of the three they would “Marry, f**k, [or] kill.” The post quickly sparked a heated response from two of the artists named, which was later followed by backlash from the public.

GloRilla was among the first to react. She quoted Duval’s tweet and responded, “Granddad, why you worrying about [these young h**s p**sies]?????” Her words mirrored those of her fans, who lauded the musician for standing up to the comedian’s elicit inquiry.

Granddad why you worrying about dese young hoes pussy ????? https://t.co/WjtY352uC9 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) August 17, 2023

Sukihana was equally unimpressed with Duval’s question. She fired back with a response that turned the tables on the entertainer. Suki wrote, “Lick Lil Duval’s a** or go to jail for the rest of your life? Only gay men can answer.”

Lick lil duvals ass or go to jail for the rest of your life only gay men can answer — Suki WITH THE GOOD COOCHIE (@sukihanagoat) August 17, 2023

Duval’s social media controversy arrived on the heels of his newly released single “Squeeze.” It was directed by DaBaby, who recently lent his skills behind the lens to Moneybagg Yo. The official visuals already attracted more than 285,000 views on YouTube in just two days.

Meanwhile, GloRilla is poised for success at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Earlier this month, she was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Hip Hop for her collaboration “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B. The Memphis rapper also took home the Best New Hip Hop Artist award at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Sukihana is no stranger to the limelight either. On Wednesday (Aug. 16), she teamed up with Sexyy Red on their track “Hood Rats,” which amassed over 600,000 views. The accompanying visuals became a trending topic on X for the past several days. In response to the record’s criticism, Suki posted, “Tell Joe Biden.”