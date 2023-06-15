New Music Screenshot from Jack Harlow’s “Gang Gang Gang” video Jack Harlow Drops Off The Music Video For "Gang Gang Gang" / 06.15.2023

On Wednesday (June 14), fans were treated to an emotional roller coaster by Jack Harlow. The 25-year-old artist unveiled a deeply evocative music video for the introspective track “Gang Gang Gang,” featured on his acclaimed album, Jackman.

Serving as an anthem for those escaping small-town roots only to revisit an unchanged yet profoundly different atmosphere, “Gang Gang Gang” delves into the startling reality of returning home. The visuals portray the unsettling revelations with a blend of disbelief and regret as he dines with a friend, recounting the shocking fates of his former friends.

Director Eliel Ford visually enlivens each verse in the video, filmed entirely in the lyricist’s birthplace, similar to his earlier production, “They Don’t Love It.” Mirroring its bothersome anecdotes, the lyrics unravel a disturbing incident. “My friend pulled me to the side like, ‘Did you hear about Kevin?’ Kevin who? ‘Our Kevin.’ What happened? ‘He got arrested. They found a bunch of messages he sent to lil’ kids. And apparently, he met up with this 10-year-old, and the now the kids sayin’ he got molested,’” the rapper narrates.

The song’s chorus resonates with the adversities many childhood friendships eventually face. Conversely, Harlow captures the sentiment in the record’s closing lines, “We hold accountable the ones we hold dear out of morals, but mainly fear. The choice becomes clear, and years of camaraderie suddenly disappear. Almost like you never were here.”

Marking the musician’s third studio album, Jackman gained the No. 1 spot on the Top Rap Albums chart. Meanwhile, some of his fans celebrated the project as a worthy successor to his previous record, Come Home The Kids Miss You.

Beyond his musical achievements, the rapper established the Jack Harlow Foundation in May. The philanthropic initiative aims to aid organizations striving to enhance the quality of life in his hometown of Louisville. Elsewhere, the city also recognized his contributions and honored the “First Class” artist with a “Hometown Heroes” banner.

Reflecting on the profound connection with his fans, Harlow expressed his gratitude on Twitter. He wrote, “I just wanna say the love and respect I’ve felt from not only my peers… But from Y’ALL… The fans…The folks that have supported me from the beginning…It feels f**kin’ amazing… I have never felt so connected to the people listening to my music… Thank you.”