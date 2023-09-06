News Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Shows Off Massive Bra Collection From "It's All A Blur Tour" / 09.06.2023

Today (Sept. 6), Drake showed off his massive bra collection in a cheeky Instagram post. Far from a typical memorabilia hoard, the picture saw him smiling with his arms wide while standing in front of what looked like hundreds of undergarments.

“Remember when we both forgot who the f**k I was in unison… That wavelength was [definitely] a foolish one,” the rapper mused in the caption.

Celebrity friends and followers weighed in on the photo. Kevin Durant jokingly anointed Drizzy as “Tity Boy,” which is a moniker often associated with 2 Chainz. Even Anderson .Paak jumped in by saying, “It’s the Black boy joy for me.”

Elsewhere, BNYX chimed in, “Praying for [the] dude that had to lay these out. They’re organized by size.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Giving more insights into how the picture came together, a brief clip on Drake’s Instagram Stories revealed the laborious process. Two staff members took on the role of curators and carefully sifted through each bra to create what fans are now dubbing a “lingerie library.”

The dizzying array of undergarments came as a tangible byproduct of the Toronto native’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” with 21 Savage. During the arena run, admirers and attendees launched lingerie tops of every imaginable size, color, and style onto the stage.

In July, a video went viral of Drake’s reaction to a 36G bra being thrown. He responded, “36G? Locate this woman immediately!” The fan in question, Olivia Veronica Corr, was able to snag a partnership with Playboy’s Centerfold as a result.

During the tour’s opening date in Chicago, the “God’s Plan” hitmaker was also showered in the clothing pieces. He said, “Let’s see what we’re working with. That’s you? It looks like you threw this — 36DD — some knocks, I’m not gonna lie… By the way, we don’t discriminate, though. Shout out to the girls with the small titties. Shout out to the girls with little booties, big booties, you know? All races, all faces, all places.”