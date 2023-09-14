News Josh Brasted / Contributor via Getty Images Playboi Carti Teases New Music With Lil Uzi Vert and Travis Scott During Birthday Event / 09.14.2023

On Wednesday (Sept. 13) night, Playboi Carti gave his fans a musical appetizer for what could be a part of his long-awaited LP. The rapper previewed tracks featuring frequent collaborators Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert.

Although he’s known for holding his creations close, especially after having albums worth of music leaked online, Carti broke character yesterday evening. The “Sky” hitmaker gave a sneak peek into his new work as he rang in another year of life.

Rehared online by Our Generation Music, the first record was a collaboration with Scott. Subsequently, it incited considerable excitement given that the two recently worked together on the UTOPIA track “FE!N.”

Later that night, he unveiled a snippet featuring Lil Uzi Vert. It reignited the potent chemistry that birthed hits like “Big Bank” and “Wokeuplikethis*.” While a collaborative project between the two has remained elusive, this new tease hinted that a much-needed reunion might be on the horizon.

The recent rendezvous with his followers came as a surprise, considering Carti’s history of battling leaks that constantly forced him to go back to the drawing board. In April, producer F1LTHY shared that a follow-up LP to 2020’s Whole Lotta Red was pushed back as a result of unreleased music surfacing online.

During a livestream, he said, “That’s why n**gas ain’t recording. We ain’t gon’ do nothing. F**k y’all n**gas.” F1LTHY went on to imply that the leaks were responsible for a shelved album. He added, “N**gas had an album for y’all. It wasn’t make-believe.”

It’s also worth noting that the artist recently readjusted the U.S. leg of his forthcoming “Antagonist Tour.” Carti pushed the kickoff date to Jan. 14, 2024 in Salt Lake City. While the postponement puzzled many — no official reason has been cited — previously purchased tickets are still valid for the new show times.

The endeavor will mark Carti’s return since his headlining “Narcissist Tour” in 2021.