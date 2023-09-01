News Burak Cingi / Contributor via Getty Images Playboi Carti Postpones U.S. Leg Of "Antagonist Tour" / 09.01.2023

Playboi Carti fans now have to mark their calendars with a fresh set of dates. Announced on Thursday (Aug. 31), the Atlanta-based rapper overhauled the U.S. leg of his much-anticipated “Antagonist Tour.” Originally poised to commence on Sept. 6 at Denver’s Ball Arena, the show run will now kick off on Jan. 14 at Salt Lake City’s Delta Center.

Carti’s camp didn’t specify why the dates were altered. However, tickets for the original gigs remain valid for the rescheduled performances. The lineup will feature appearances from Opium Records artists Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang.

Despite the adjustments, the European segment remained unchanged. It will launch on Nov. 19 at Dublin’s 3Arena, proceeding through major cities like London, Amsterdam, and Paris before concluding at Copenhagen’s Royal Arena on Dec. 4.

This voyage will mark his first headlining run since 2021’s “Narcissist Tour,” which supported his Billboard 200 chart-topping LP, Whole Lotta Red. The album boasted standout cuts like “Sky,” “ILoveUIHateU,” and the Kanye West-assisted “Go2DaMoon.” Additionally, Carti kept himself in the public eye with joint efforts like “Popular,” which arrived in collaboration with The Weeknd and Madonna.

Rapidly gaining acclaim since his entry into hip hop with his 2017 self-titled mixtape, the rapper evidently hasn’t looked back. Carti’s debut project, featuring the hit “Magnolia,” vaulted onto the Billboard 200 at No. 12 and accumulated nearly 6 billion streams globally.

His portfolio expanded in May 2018 with Die Lit. That LP boasted guest appearances with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert. As far as Carti’s next body of work, the musician teased a number of potential releases, including a joint effort with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Further underscoring his growing influence, Carti graced multiple festival stages this year. His performances at Rolling Loud California, Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash, and Wireless Festival offered a glimpse of what fans can anticipate in the upcoming “Antagonist Tour.”