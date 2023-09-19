News James Devaney / Contributor via Getty Images Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Share First Photos Of Their Second Son Riot / 09.19.2023

Just over a month after welcoming their second child, Riot Rose Mayers, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky introduced the newest member of their ménage in a photoshoot today (Sept. 19).

In the series of pictures, the family of four shared tender moments with both parents taking turns cradling their sons. The “Diamonds” singer wore a denim jacket paired with a navy ensemble, while Rocky opted for a green plaid shirt and jeans.

Their firstborn, RZA, stole the show with a leather jacket and jeans. Meanwhile, baby Riot won hearts over in a pink ensemble featuring a matching hat and light-brown boots. Check out the photos courtesy of photographer Miles Diggs below.

Being together publicly for three years, the couple always envisioned growing their family. “Listen, I’m down for whatever,” RiRi shared in an interview with British Vogue published in February 2022. “My wish would be I would like to have more kids, but whatever God wants for me, I’m here.”

Regarding Rocky, Rihanna also told the publication, “We’re best friends with a baby. We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.”

Detailing the bond between the New York rapper and RZA, she also described the deep connection between them as something truly special. “Their connection is undeniable. The second Rocky makes eye contact with him. He is on fire. I realized that the validation that you really need as a boy is from your father,” the musician explained.

Notably, the name choice of their latest addition has a deeper resonance. Rocky released a single titled “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)” in July, which was featured in a Beats Studio Pro advertisement. In the campaign, RiRi called Rocky while he was in his home studio to tell him they ran out of diapers.