News Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Dropped Out Of Global Citizen Festival To Open For Beyoncé / 09.21.2023

Earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion surprised fans by abruptly exiting the lineup of the 2023 Global Citizen Festival.

Initially attributed to “a scheduling conflict,” Page Six reported that a last-minute opportunity to share the stage with Beyoncé in their hometown of Houston might be the real reason. Today (Sept. 21), a source close to the situation cited “an inadvertent duplicate scheduling by her team” as the cause of the unexpected change.

Subsequently, Global Citizen Festival had to quickly adjust its marquee. Jung Kook, Lauryn Hill, and The Red Hot Chili Peppers now headline the event, which is also set to stream on platforms including Amazon, Apple, and YouTube. While the organization did feature big names like Beyoncé and JAY-Z in previous years, Megan has never performed there.

Speculation about her possible onstage collaboration with Beyoncé also had fans excited, and for good reason. The duo previously teamed up for the chart-topping “Savage (Remix),” making the rumored performance a highly anticipated event should it materialize. The record was RIAA-certified quadruple platinum in 2021.

Megan recently returned to the public eye with a new track titled “Bongos,” which arrived as a joint effort with Cardi B. The pair lit up the stage at the 2023 MTV VMAs with a live rendition of the song last week.

Regarding her relationship with the New York rapper, the Houston Hottie told “Entertainment Tonight” about their time together. She revealed, “I feel like we hype each other up so well. Anytime she might be feeling a way, I’m definitely her sunshine. She’s so sweet, and she’s so kind, and that’s why I really like her — ’cause she’s real.”

Megan is also diversifying her career outside of music. She landed a role in the upcoming A24 film D**ks: The Musical and will be appearing in the seventh season of Netflix’s animated series “Big Mouth.”