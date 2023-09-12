News Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Pulls Out Of 2023 Global Citizen Festival / 09.12.2023

Megan Thee Stallion is bowing out of her appearance at the highly-anticipated 2023 Global Citizen Festival due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts. The Houston native was initially slated to grace the stage alongside a stellar lineup of acts, including Lauryn Hill and Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

“Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Megan Thee Stallion will no longer be available to perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival,” informed a Global Citizen spokesperson to Billboard. While details remain scant, and representatives for the rapper have yet to respond to inquiries regarding the change, the news undoubtedly disappointed many fans eager to see the artist live.

The annual event convenes leaders from across the globe to pledge actions toward climate change, gender equity, and hunger eradication. According to the organization’s official website, “For the first time in a generation, the number of people living in extreme poverty is rising. The impacts of the climate crisis on the Global South, the inequities affecting women and girls around the world, the global hunger crisis, and the shrinking of civic space around the world; such colossal issues require a worldwide movement of people demanding change.”

Despite the hiccup, New York City’s Central Park is gearing up to host an eclectic group of artists on Sept. 23. Recently added to the lineup are Anitta and Jung Kook of BTS fame, the latter of which collaborated with Latto on “Seven” earlier this year.

While Megan pulling out of the event means one less opportunity to witness the rapper in the tri-state area, fans still have the 2023 MTV VMAs to look forward to. The “Bongos” collaborator is set to hit the stage in New Jersey’s Prudential Center alongside Cardi B on Sept. 12.

With Nicki Minaj hosting the award show, there’s also the likely chance that Meg and Cardi will perform their 2020 chart-topper, “WAP.”