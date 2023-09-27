New Music Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Sexyy Red Leads "Rap Sh!t" Season 2 Soundtrack With "No Panties" / 09.27.2023

Sexyy Red’s new single, “No Panties,” is slated to appear in the upcoming Rap Sh!t S2: The Mixtape. The latter is set for release on Nov. 3 through Issa Rae’s Raedio label in partnership with Def Jam.

In a press statement, the rapper commented, “I’m happy that I got to work on ‘No Panties’ for ‘Rap Sh!t.’ It’s just me having fun on the beat and talking my s**t. It’s just like the show: The rap girls running this s**t.”

“Rap Sh!t,” which rolls out its second season on Nov. 9, will feature lead characters Shawna, played by Aida Osman, and Mia, played by KaMillion. Notably, the series also integrated original tracks performed by the characters.

Check out the song below.

In the track, Red rapped, “Ain’t got no panties on, ain’t gotta slide ’em to the side. You got a big d**k, then you know I’m down to ride. Oh, you got a new b**ch? S**t, I got another guy, but you know these lame h**s ain’t f**kin’ with mwah. Put me in some Gucci; get your girl sexy. Leave the money on the dresser, p**sy n**ga, bless me.”

“I don’t want no roses, n**ga, buy me a new Glockie. F**k me in the car, I’m a freak b**ch. Roll the windows down, let ’em hear this. I don’t really need no Victoria’s Secret. Never been a sucka, Sexyy always keep it P, b**ch,” she spat elsewhere in the cut.

Initially scheduled for an Aug. 10 premiere, the new season faced delays due to the WGA writing strike but is back on course following a tentative labor agreement announced recently.

The mixtape will also bring together a stellar lineup of artists like Rico Nasty, Kaliii, and Maiya the Don. Meanwhile, industry names like Guapdad 4000 and Hitkidd are credited for their writing and production contributions.

This project will mark a new chapter for Raedio, as it’s the first release in collaboration with Def Jam since Rae split with Atlantic Records. The latter pair initially partnered with each other in 2019.