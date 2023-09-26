News Marc Piasecki / Contributor via Getty Images and Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer via Getty Images Social Media Reacts To Offset And Bobbi Althoff's Awkward Podcast Exchange / 09.26.2023

Ahead of the upcoming “The Really Good Podcast” episode, Offset brilliantly turned the tables on Bobbi Althoff in a clip circulating online. Scheduled to drop this Thursday (Sept. 28), a teaser video of the sit-down showed the Migos rapper holding his own against the host’s typically sardonic style.

Posted on Wednesday (Sept. 27) by Althoff, the Instagram snippet started with Offset inquiring about her line of work. “I interview people,” the internet personality replied in her usual deadpan tone. Not missing a beat, the Atlanta native fired back with, “Why did you want to interview me?” She responded, “I didn’t. Your team reached out to mine.”

Evidently, Offset didn’t let her claim slide. “Don’t cap, let’s not cap about that,” he countered. “Flag on the play. Cap,” to which Althoff offered an opaque response, “I honestly don’t know how this came about. My team could have reached out to yours.”

Meanwhile, the “Ric Flair Drip” hitmaker kept the banter going. He said, “They had to show me who Bobbi was. I thought they were talking about Bobby Boucher,” referring to the character from the 1998 film The Waterboy.

Later in the conversation, Offset got the last laugh. The musician added, “I had to go on TikTok, I couldn’t even Google you. You’re not there yet. But you’ll be there. But you’re on TikTok.”

Fans had a hilarious reaction to the moment. One commented on Althoff’s Instagram post, “Pulled out the Uno reverse card on her,” while another stated, “You’ve met your match.” Elsewhere, one person wrote, “Did they just sit there the whole time and DOG each other? She’s a menace, I swear.”

Althoff previously scored interviews with artists like Drake, although that particular episode mysteriously disappeared from her platforms. The pair also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Offset is preparing to debut his sophomore studio album, SET IT OFF, on Oct. 15. It was preceded by singles like “FAN” and “JEALOUSY,” which arrived in collaboration with Cardi B.