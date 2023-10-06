New Music Udo Salters / Contributor via Getty Images Megan The Stallion Leads 'D**ks: The Musical' Soundtrack With "Out Alpha The Alpha" / 10.06.2023

Megan Thee Stallion stepped into a new role in A24’s Broadway-inspired film, D**ks: The Musical. Slated to debut on Oct. 20, the rapper brought her own flavor to the character of Gloria.

Ahead of its release, the Houston Hottie dropped a record titled “Out Alpha The Alpha” from the soundtrack. Reflecting the persona she plays in the movie, the song saw the artist rallying women to join her in dismantling the patriarchy.

On the cut, Megan rapped, “These men, they hold all the cards, it makes me wanna spit. They always f**kin’ s**t up; they’re always makin’ a mess. But I’ma tell you the secret to my success. Men are all stupid, weak little boys. They’re not very smart; they just make lots of noise. They got their nose up my a**; they wanna be teacher’s pet.”

On Tuesday (Oct. 3), composer Marius de Vries explained the casting curveball in a recent Billboard interview. He revealed that the track was completely rewritten when they found out who would be playing the character.

“So, we just wrote the song for a random actress that we imagined might be the kind of person that would be cast as Gloria. That person was not Megan Thee Stallion at all. So, when the casting conversation rolled out, and we learned that it would be Megan, we had this song — which was, I thought, really promising, but was in no way suitable for the force of nature that is Megan,” he explained.

Vries continued, “We sent over something that we thought was embarrassingly rough, but she was great. She rolled her sleeves up, turned the vocal around in a day. Then it was time to rehearse it; the choreographers had about 12 hours to put the whole routine together.”

Outside of D**ks: The Musical, Megan will also star in the seventh season of Netflix’s animated series “Big Mouth.”

In September, the musician performed “Savage Remix” with Beyoncé during the Houston stop of the latter’s tour.