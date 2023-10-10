News Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images 21 Savage To Perform At London's O2 Arena For The First Time / 10.10.2023

After settling immigration hurdles, 21 Savage is slated to perform at his United Kingdom debut show at London’s O2 Arena on Nov. 30.

Born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, the UK native and Atlanta-raised artist revealed the landmark concert just two days after his first international appearance in Toronto alongside Drake. Presale tickets are set to launch on Oct. 11 with general admission sales opening on Oct. 13 through livenation.co.uk.

In an Instagram teaser featuring Skylar Grey’s song “Coming Home,” Savage alluded to his roots and the forthcoming show. “London, I’m coming home,” he captioned the video on Saturday (Oct. 7), which displayed flashes of his childhood memories in the British capital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @21savage

The rapper’s performance will arrive years removed from settling his long-standing immigration case. Charles Kuck, Savage’s attorney, confirmed his client’s newly minted status as a permanent U.S. resident, granting him the liberty to travel internationally.

“His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated, and he is a lawful permanent resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally,” Kuck stated.

The issues began in 2019 when Savage was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Georgia for overstaying a 2005 visa. At that time, officials described him as “unlawfully present” in the country.

The musician told ABC’s “Good Morning America” about the situation. He shared, “I don’t think the policy is broken. I feel like the way they enforce the policy is broken. I’ve been here 19 years; this is all I know. I don’t feel like you should be arrested and put in a place where a murderer would be for just being in the country too long.”

Prior to this week’s concert announcement, Drake hinted at Savage’s resolved immigration status. On his pre-release track “8AM in Charlotte,” the Toronto native rapped, “Savage got a green card straight out of the consulate. Where I go, you go, brother, we Yugoslavian.”