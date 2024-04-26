JT

Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images

Social Media Reacts To JT's New Single "OKAY"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.26.2024

JT’s new single, “OKAY,” might be a contender for song of the summer. Released today (April 26), the record is her second offering of 2024 and arguably one of the most anticipated so far.

“I’m pretty than a motherf**ker, h**s be lookin’ okay/ She think that she f**kin’ with me, is this b**ch okay?/ He said he ain’t f**kin’ ’round, I look at him like, ‘Okay’/ I used to be down bad, but now a b**ch okay,” the City Girls artist rapped on the chorus.

“OKAY” was initially teased earlier this month via Instagram. It garnered widespread praise from fans, including comparisons to Jeezy and Gucci Mane in the early 2000s. The song is also expected to appear on JT’s forthcoming project, City Cinderella

Reacting to the song, social media was ecstatic about JT’s new release. At the time of reporting, #OKAYJT is trending on Twitter with a whopping 15,000 posts. “JT did snap ‘cause h**s really do be looking JUST OKAY and thinking they [can f**k with] you,” read one comment. Someone else said, “JT [is] going three for three [right now].”

Another user on the platform wrote, “I hope artists are looking at JT’s rollout [because] she is literally the epitome of a marketing team’s dreams.” 

Alongside “OKAY,” JT announced her City Cinderella Fund, which aims to help high school girls attend their proms. According to the website, the campaign’s mission is “uplifting local partners who work tirelessly to ensure that every girl who dreams of going to prom can do so in a dress that makes her feel like royalty.” The rapper also teamed up with nonprofit organizations Operation Room and Becca’s Closet, as well as Children’s Institute, to make her goal possible.

Notably, “OKAY” is JT’s first single since February’s “Sideways,” which currently has over 9.6 million YouTube views. She previously dropped “No Bars” in July 2023.

