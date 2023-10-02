News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Image Beyoncé Announces "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" Concert Film Release Date / 10.02.2023

Fresh off the heels of her final “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” performance in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday (Oct. 1), Beyoncé dropped the official trailer for her upcoming concert documentary. Slated for release on Dec. 1, the teaser promised an intimate look at the musician’s latest globe-trotting endeavor.

According to the YouTube description, “RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of ‘RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR,’ from its inception to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind, and purpose to create her legacy and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s ‘RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR’ created a sanctuary for freedom and shared joy for more than 2.7 million fans.”

In the trailer, Beyoncé’s voice also set the tone. “When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” she declared. “The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged. Start over, start fresh, create the new — that’s what the RENAISSANCE is about.”

As for the logistics, tickets have already gone on sale with prices starting at $22. Viewers will have the option of an IMAX experience at AMC theaters or a Dolby Cinema screening, among other premium formats. According to the press release, the movie will be available for at least four consecutive weekends.

In 2022, Bey’s RENAISSANCE album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 332,000 equivalent album units. The 16-track LP contained contributions from The-Dream, Labrinth, Hit-Boy, Raphael Saadiq, No I.D., Sabrina Claudio, Syd, and JAY-Z.

Regarding the project, the music icon shared, “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment.”