News Screenshot of Diddy and Teyana Taylor’s “Closer To God” video Diddy Taps Teyana Taylor For "Closer To God" Video / 10.12.2023

Today (Oct. 12), Diddy dropped the visuals for “Closer To God” featuring Teyana Taylor. The music video, which was directed by the songstress herself, delivered a powerful message of love and divine connection.

The record serves as a standout cut on Diddy’s latest LP, The Love Album: Off the Grid. The 23-track effort also contains additional guest appearances from Justin Bieber, Ty Dolla $ign, Coco Jones, Jeremih, Jazmine Sullivan, Swae Lee, Summer Walker, and more.

In the press statement for “Closer To God,” the music mogul shared, “Teyana is not just an incredible artist, she’s my sister. She has this undeniable force and raw emotion she brings to every project. When we began conceptualizing ‘Closer To God,’ her name was at the forefront of my mind.”

He added, “I had to convince her to come out of retirement, but I knew she would perfectly capture the spiritual essence and depth of the song. Collaborating with her on both the song and its visual was like harmonizing with a kindred spirit. Together, we’ve created something truly special.”

Watch the clip below.

Regarding the effort, Taylor explained, “I believe we’ve created something that will touch people’s souls. The video captures the profound sentiment of feeling divinely connected when in the presence of true love. It paints a picture of raw emotion, vulnerability, and the magic of finding someone who brings you closer to the divine.”

“Closer To God” is the second song to get a visual companion since Diddy’s The Love Album: Off the Grid debuted on Sept. 15. “Another One Of Me” with 21 Savage, French Montana, and The Weeknd received a cinematic cut that dropped the same day.

Additionally, Diddy performed at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in anticipation of the project. He also accepted the Global Icon Award.