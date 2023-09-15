Music Videos Screenshot of Offset’s “FAN” music video Offset Recreates Michael Jackson's Iconic Looks In "FAN" Video / 09.15.2023

Offset paid homage to Michael Jackson in his latest music video for “FAN.” Draped in outfits reminiscent of the King of Pop’s iconic eras — Off The Wall, Thriller, and Bad — the rapper echoed the late singer’s artistry throughout the visual experience.

“FAN” arrived ahead of the Atlanta native’s upcoming sophomore solo album, SET IT OFF, which is set to hit streaming platforms on Oct. 13.

Opening in dramatic fashion, the clip channeled the spirit of “Thriller” and “Smooth Criminal” while showing off an array of recreated costumes that Jackson wore during his glory days. The effort also aligned with the song’s underlining theme of rebirth and self-discovery.

In the cut, he rapped, “Tired of stressin’ about what I can’t control. I think I’m better on my own. I kicked all the f**k n**gas out my circle. I don’t know how this s**t feel, they really hurt you. But I’m nonchalant, they never gon’ know. Word to my mama, she ain’t never raise no h**.”

In a press statement, Offset shared the connection he feels with this release. He said, “I’ve been working on this project for over two years now. This season is personal for me. It marks a new chapter in my life. I feel like Michael Jackson coming from a successful group breaking records to superstardom on my own. This body of work is healing for me and a letter to my fans and supporters.”

SET IT OFF was preceded by “JEALOUSY” with Cardi B, which came out in July. For the accompanying visuals, the Migos rapper tapped actress Jamie Lee Curtis for a skit that recreated James Brown’s infamous 1988 interview on CNN. Moreover, the visuals have over 17 million views on YouTube.

Outside of music, Offset recently participated in a 24-hour livestream with Kai Cenat. Previously, he tried to help the internet personality win over SZA in the DMs.