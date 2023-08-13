News Photo:Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Offset Is Set To Unleash His New Album In October / 08.13.2023

Come this October, fans can anticipate a fresh solo studio album from award-winning rapper Offset. In a recent conversation with Apple Music 1’s Ebro Darden, Offset opened up about his upcoming project, explaining that his latest single, “Jealousy,” featuring his wife, Cardi B, has officially set the wheels in motion for the album’s release.

“Yeah, we’re coming in October, but right now, we’re just applying pressure,” Offset enthusiastically announced. He went on to detail the creative journey ahead, stating, “I’m going to just keep my rollout going. The rollout started from ‘Jealousy,’ so I’m going to just keep the rollout starting from right then. So, with this album, I’m definitely going to be showing way more personality, way more of who Offset is creatively — taking it to the next level.”

Offset also dropped a new single three weeks after “Jealousy,” maintaining the excitement around his new album.

In an unexpected twist, the “Jealousy” video features a cameo by film icon Jamie Lee Curtis. Offset described how this collaboration came to be: “I didn’t know her before we shot, but I just simply DMed her about it.” He added, “I just felt like it was related to the subject of jealousy. So I DMed her, bro. And when I DMed her, she DMed me right back.”

Without any hint of celebrity antics, Curtis arrived at Offset’s California home “with her suit and just shot.” The entire experience left Offset greatly admiring Curtis, praising her as “the GOAT” and noting how quickly she completed the shoot.

As supporters await more news on Offset’s upcoming album, the anticipation builds for what promises to be an exciting drop from the former Migos member. The collaboration with Cardi B on “Jealousy” and the involvement of Jamie Lee Curtis certainly set high expectations for the album. Lastly, Migos fans were pleased to see Offset and Quavo reunite to honor their late group member, Takeoff, during the 2023 BET Awards.

The countdown to October begins.