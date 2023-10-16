Drake and Adonis

Mark Blinch / Contributor via Getty Images

Drake's Son Adonis Releases His Debut Single "My Man Freestyle"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.16.2023

Drake’s son, Adonis, released his debut single, “My Man Freestyle,” on Sunday (Oct. 15). The 6-year-old co-wrote the track with producer Lil Esso, marking his first venture into the music industry. 

The song opened with a catchy chorus and featured Adonis rapping about everyday experiences, such as playing on his iPad and spending time with his dad. He spat the lines, “You know which one you want. I don’t care which one you want. You can take whatever. I don’t care what you do. I will always, watchin’ for you. This is the only one you want. You will watch yourself after. If you get them dirty, I don’t know.”

Meanwhile, the accompanying music video saw Adonis on a basketball court, delivering a pep talk to his friends. Drake, who recently secured the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 with his album For All The Dogs, also made a brief appearance in the visuals.

“My Man Freestyle” was released shortly after Adonis’ turned six, which Drake celebrated by sharing footage of a birthday party on his Instagram Stories. The debut track followed the former’s earlier appearance in the Toronto native’s video for “8am in Charlotte,” where the father-son duo discussed artwork.

Adonis’ entry into music came amid Drake dominating the charts. He holds 13 No. 1 albums, surpassed only by The Beatles and JAY-Z. 

Last month, the “God’s Plan” rapper revealed he was taking a break from music. Announced on SiriusXM’s “Table For One,” the artist shared, “I need to focus on my health, and I need to get right, and I’m going to do that. I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on. So, I’ma lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer.”

