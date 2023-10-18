News Neil Mockford / Contributor via Getty Images and Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images Kanye West Says He Has "Signs Of Autism" In Text Message To Elon Musk / 10.18.2023

Ian Connor took to Instagram early Wednesday (Oct. 18) morning to share a conversation with Kanye West. Saved in his phone as “President YE,” the Chicago native initially sent a screenshot of his text to Elon Musk, delving into personal revelations and frustrations.

In his message to the Tesla CEO, West dismissed a previous claim that he’s bipolar and instead suggested he shows “signs of autism” resulting from his 2002 car accident. “When are we going to speak?” the text began. “You owe me nothing. You never have to speak to me again, but if we do speak, the nature of the relationship has to change. I’m not bipolar. I have signs of autism from my car accident.”

West also criticized Musk for not supporting him publicly during his divorce from Kim Kardashian. “You can’t watch Kim keep my kids from me and not say anything publicly, and then call yourself my friend, so I can bring my audience to your struggling platform,” he added.

After receiving the screenshot, Connor obliged West’s request to make the message public. “Say less,” he responded, along with the timestamp, “2:22 a.m.”

West and Musk’s relationship began to unravel in 2022. Tensions between the pair reached a peak when the former posted an altered Star of David image on the social media app. Subsequently, the rapper called the business magnate a “genetic hybrid” before speculating he might be “half Chinese.”

In July, Musk reinstated West’s Twitter account after an eight-month hiatus. However, the Yeezy designer has remained silent on the platform.

Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022

News about West’s self-diagnosed autism first surfaced during an interview with X17 outside a Los Angeles church in December 2022. “I believe that in no way I am not bipolar. I am not in some kind of episode,” he said. “But I may be slightly autistic, like Rain Man, and that’s part of my superpower!”

The artist continued, “That’s the reason why I can produce tracks and design, and do so many things, but what I can’t do… There’s two things that I can’t do: I can’t accept hate, and I can’t hate.”