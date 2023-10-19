City Girls

Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images

City Girls Tease Kim Petras-Assisted "Flashy" Ahead Of 'RAW' Release

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.19.2023

On Wednesday (Oct. 18), City Girls teased their upcoming third studio album with a snippet featuring Kim Petras. Titled “Flashy,” the song will be available to stream on RAW, which drops on Friday (Oct. 20).

In the video shared to their Instagram accounts, Petras sang, “Stylin’, shinin’. I’m so flawless, like my diamonds. I’m flashy. Big bags, price tags. You know all I wear is name brands. I’m flashy.”

Ahead of their forthcoming LP, City Girls dropped a number of tracks to whet fans’ appetites. In August, they debuted “Face Down,” while June saw the release of “Piñata” and “I Need A Thug.” Although not confirmed to be on the project, JT also unloaded her first solo single since 2019 titled “No Bars” in July.

The rap duo first announced the album’s arrival at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards earlier this month. During their conversation with Yandy Smith, Yung Miami revealed that RAW stands for Real A** W**res.

During an interview with VIBE earlier this month, JT provided more insights into the title. She explained, “RAW, for me, is whatever mood I am. So, right now, I’m a real a** working woman because I am here working with you. But when I get to my man, I’m going to turn into a real a** w**re. And then, the next day, I might be [a] rude a** witch. Depends on whatever mood I’m in!”

Last Friday (Oct. 13), City Girls also dropped a PSA that gave a closer look at what fans can expect. During the one-minute teaser clip, the pair shared, “If you’re lookin’ for some serious a**, freestylin’ cypher-a** rap, spittin’ in the basement, sweatin’ in yo’ motherf**kin’ car, this ain’t no motherf**kin’ J. Cole. Even he know nobody ain’t perfect. [This ain’t no] Kanye. But we ’bout to drive you b**ches crazy.”

News
City Girls
Kim Petras
City Girls
Kim Petras

TRENDING
News

DC Young Fly Reveals That His Sister Tragically Passed Away

“In a matter of a year, I lost three people: My [cousin] last August, my ...
By Malcolm Trapp
10.16.2023
News

Southside Responds To Backlash After Appearing On Funny Marco's Podcast With G Herbo

Southside reacted to the online backlash he’s receiving after allegedly breaking Funny Marco’s $30,000 watch.
By Malcolm Trapp
10.17.2023
News

Sexyy Red Confirms Pregnancy: "I Got Tired Of Fakin'"

Sexyy Red revealed that she “couldn’t [breathe]” in her 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards red ...
By Malcolm Trapp
10.16.2023
News

Fans React To Cardi B Addressing Rumors of Her Stealing Nicki Minaj's Flow

Diamond-certified musician Cardi B addressed internet comments that compared her flow on Offset’s album to ...
By Ahmad Davis
10.14.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories