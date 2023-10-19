News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images City Girls Tease Kim Petras-Assisted "Flashy" Ahead Of 'RAW' Release / 10.19.2023

On Wednesday (Oct. 18), City Girls teased their upcoming third studio album with a snippet featuring Kim Petras. Titled “Flashy,” the song will be available to stream on RAW, which drops on Friday (Oct. 20).

In the video shared to their Instagram accounts, Petras sang, “Stylin’, shinin’. I’m so flawless, like my diamonds. I’m flashy. Big bags, price tags. You know all I wear is name brands. I’m flashy.”

Ahead of their forthcoming LP, City Girls dropped a number of tracks to whet fans’ appetites. In August, they debuted “Face Down,” while June saw the release of “Piñata” and “I Need A Thug.” Although not confirmed to be on the project, JT also unloaded her first solo single since 2019 titled “No Bars” in July.

The rap duo first announced the album’s arrival at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards earlier this month. During their conversation with Yandy Smith, Yung Miami revealed that RAW stands for Real A** W**res.

During an interview with VIBE earlier this month, JT provided more insights into the title. She explained, “RAW, for me, is whatever mood I am. So, right now, I’m a real a** working woman because I am here working with you. But when I get to my man, I’m going to turn into a real a** w**re. And then, the next day, I might be [a] rude a** witch. Depends on whatever mood I’m in!”

Last Friday (Oct. 13), City Girls also dropped a PSA that gave a closer look at what fans can expect. During the one-minute teaser clip, the pair shared, “If you’re lookin’ for some serious a**, freestylin’ cypher-a** rap, spittin’ in the basement, sweatin’ in yo’ motherf**kin’ car, this ain’t no motherf**kin’ J. Cole. Even he know nobody ain’t perfect. [This ain’t no] Kanye. But we ’bout to drive you b**ches crazy.”