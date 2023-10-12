News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images City Girls Announce Third Studio Album 'R.A.W.' Dropping This Month / 10.12.2023

City Girls are gearing up to make a musical comeback, and their upcoming LP’s title is already raising eyebrows. While at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, Yung Miami and JT revealed that their highly anticipated third studio album will be titled R.A.W., which stands for Real A** W**res.

It will mark their first full-length project since 2020’s City On Lock. The 15-song effort debuted impressively at No. 29 on the Billboard 200 chart. It also featured hit singles such as “Jobs” and “P**sy Talk” featuring Doja Cat.

Additionally, the duo managed to maintain their momentum over the past several years with a string of singles — “Twerkulator” in 2021 and the Usher-assisted “Good Love” in 2022 — that kept fans eagerly awaiting their next move.

Throughout this past summer, City Girls also dropped a trio of records. June saw the release of “I Need A Thug” and “Piñata.” Then, they followed it up with “Face Down” in August.

On Monday (Oct. 9), the pair shared an in-studio vlog of them reflecting on life since their sophomore album. In the clip, Miami shared, “Three years later, you know, so much stuff happened like COVID. I feel like it’s hard for us… I wouldn’t say hard, but it’s like, we’re the City Girls, we’re known for rapping [what] we rap about. Now, we stay true to our sound.”

On Tuesday (Oct. 10), JT also revealed that she’s working on a solo EP. During her interview with Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis, the Florida rapper said that the project could be coming out as early as 2024.

She explained, “I really want my first EP to have that raw, grungy sound. I wanted to do that for my birthday, but I think it’s too soon because I’m so picky. So, probably the top of next year. I’m going to figure it out when I have the time and I have the sounds that I want. But I’m a hard thinker. I want everything to be perfect, and this time, I’m going to be presented by myself, so I really want it to look like everything.”

R.A.W. is slated to hit streaming platforms on Oct. 20.