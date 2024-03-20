News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images JT Claps Back At Social Media User Over Shady "Three-Song Concert" Comment / 03.20.2024

JT, one-half of City Girls, is releasing her debut solo project later this year. Thus far, she’s dropped singles like “Sideways” and “No Bars” in anticipation of the body of work.

Earlier this month, the Miami rapper announced her upcoming concert run, which kicks off on Saturday (March 23) in Houston, TX. The trek is slated to make subsequent stops in Dallas, Jacksonville, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Miami, Baltimore, Charlotte, New York, Cleveland, Milwaukee, and Kansas City.

Considering that the artist’s solo catalog only spans three songs, including 2019’s “JT First Day Out,” some social media users expressed doubt about her ability to put on a good show. One critic in particular caught her attention today (March 20) after tweeting, “Y’all going to that three-song concert?”

JT responded, “Yes! Y’all go see b**ches with no songs pour liquor down [their] throat, but y’all draw the line with my great music? Go sit your goofy a** down. Be trying to be so different. Matter [of] fact, come work the door!”

Subsequently, the user revealed that they planned on going to one of the gigs and offered up their tickets. “B**ch, yes, I’ll buy them and give them away. [I don’t give a f**k] about you, shady a** b**ch,” JT replied. “Find a toy! I’m not one! Be trying to shade [people] who actually wanna do s**t with [their] life. [You’re] WACK! Give me them tickets now, [funky] fingers!”

JT initially planned to drop her debut EP during her birthday month in 2023 but later opted for a 2024 release. In January, she teased a melodic record that could possibly appear on the effort.

In October 2023, City Girls put out their third studio album, RAW. It boasted guest appearances from Lil Durk, Kim Petras, Usher, Juicy J, and Muni Long.