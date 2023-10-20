Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Yung Bleu Releases Statement After Allegedly Body-Slamming Woman In Custody Dispute / 10.20.2023

Yung Bleu was arrested on Oct. 15 for misdemeanor battery over a child custody dispute, according to Georgia’s Hall County Sheriff’s Office. The alleged victim involved told authorities that the singer arrived unannounced to take his 10-year-old child, eventually leading to a physical altercation.

Bleu allegedly body-slammed the woman, causing injuries to her right arm and hip. She opted not to go to the hospital, per TMZ’s report. The outlet also stated that the Moon Boy artist was released after posting a $2,400 bond.

The musician later addressed the situation on social media on Thursday (Oct. 19) night. He shared, “The storm [is] coming. I’m about to turn in this last album before I 100 [percent] own all my music [catalog]… So y’all [know] the storm coming. The FAKE NEWS, the slander. I’ma keep going toward the end goal. I got bigger goals than music.”

He continued, “I’m off this internet thing, but I will take the time to tell all my ladies that may be a fan of Bleu: I cherish women, and I’m completely innocent. Just [know] this about to be one of the toughest times to be a fan of mine because I’m about to go into another bracket as an OWNER and entrepreneur.”

This arrest came a month after rumors of infidelity against Bleu surfaced. A woman known as Tenom claimed the artist flew her to New York City. Tiemeria Biddle, the singer’s wife, responded, “This [b**ch] is not lying on you at all. She got so many motherf**kin’ receipts.”

Biddle also announced she would file for divorce in another post. She wrote, “I need the best divorce lawyer in Georgia.” Bleu initially issued an apology via Instagram but later deleted it.

Prior to that, the “Baddest” hitmaker got into a back-and-forth with Boosie Badazz in August, which escalated amid his marital issues.