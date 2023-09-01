News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Yung Bleu's Wife Allegedly Seeking Divorce After Rapper Was Accused Of Cheating / 09.01.2023

Yung Bleu is under fire following allegations of infidelity and a viral social media post that has everyone talking. His wife, Tiemeria, is reportedly seeking the “best divorce lawyer in Georgia” after a woman took to TikTok to detail her puzzling rendezvous with the Alabama artist.

The controversy kicked off when a user named Tenom accused Bleu of inviting her to New York City under seemingly odd circumstances. According to the woman, the musician slid into her DMs after spotting her clip showcasing her unusually long tongue. He then allegedly flew her out privately, insisting on a particular hairstyle and “tomboy” attire.

While in NY, Tenom claimed she was at a basketball game with Bleu, but the singer forbade her from sitting next to him. Per the video, his request sought to dodge Jumbotron cameras that might have captured the unlikely pair. Tenom said the Moon Boy artist barely communicated with her throughout the trip, neither offering food or introducing her to his entourage. Subsequently, the incident led her to brand him as a “weirdo” before returning to her hometown of Philadelphia.

The controversy crescendoed when Tiemeria caught wind of Tenom’s viral videos and confronted her husband. Taking to Instagram, Bleu’s wife corroborated the claims by labeling her own spouse as “weird.” She revealed, “I mentioned it to him, and he said, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.'”

On her Instagram Story, she explained, “N**ga stay tryna fly b**ches out. Don’t nobody wanna lick on that short a** d**k. Y’all can have his desperate b**cha**. Big teeth a** b**ch, that h** not lying on [your] dirty a**, b**ch.”

“I said to him, ‘This girl is not f**king lying on you. This girl got video of your lying a** on a plane,'” Tiemeria wrote. “She got so many f**king receipts… I hope Boosie [Badazz] come get your fucking a**.”

Another Story read, “I need the best divorce lawyer in Georgia.” Subsequently, Tenom shared a follow-up video today (Sept. 1) responding to the rapper’s baby mother.

@tenommmmm 😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂 i dont give a rats ass!!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 this is my life bitch ♬ original sound – Tenom

This recent drama came on the heels of accusations by Boosie Badazz, who claimed Bleu stole a substantial amount of money from him. On Aug. 23, the Baton Rouge native said he made the “You’re Mines Still” singer pay back over $30,000.