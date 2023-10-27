News Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Chris Brown Sued For Allegedly Beating Man In London Nightclub / 10.27.2023

Chris Brown is facing legal trouble once again after a man named Abe Diaw sued the singer for allegedly smashing a Don Julio 1942 tequila bottle over his head.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred in February at Tape Club in London. Diaw contended that the bottle should be considered a weapon. The outlet noted that the man also reported serious injuries, including head cuts and torn leg ligaments.

Diaw claimed that he’d known Brown for “at least seven” years and was shocked by the violent encounter. The plaintiff also asserted he has “permanent” damage and is experiencing “serious emotional distress and trauma.” Furthermore, the court filing revealed that surveillance footage, now in the possession of local police, captured the entire scuffle.

This lawsuit adds to Brown’s list of legal woes. He was recently sued for unpaid loans related to Popeyes restaurants. City National Bank alleged that the musician failed to repay a $1.3 million loan intended for the purchase of two franchise locations. According to the documents, as of Feb. 17, he owes $2,140,901.74 in unpaid principal and interest. A Georgia court already ruled in favor of the financial institution.

The news surfaced after Tinashe expressed regret over her 2015 collaboration with Brown. Subsequently, the “No Guidance” hitmaker responded by challenging fans on Instagram to “Name [five] Tinashe songs or die.”

Tinashe later told TMZ that she was willing to reconcile with the singer. She stated, “I think he didn’t actually watch the full video, but it is what it is. It’s fine, it’s all good. [We’re] focused on the future. I would talk to him if he wants to reach out. It’s all love.”

On a brighter note, Brown reunited with longtime collaborator Ciara for “How We Roll” in August. The following month, he appeared on Tee Grizzley’s “IDGAF” alongside Mariah The Scientist.