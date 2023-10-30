News Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images Diddy Shares 'OFF THE GRID' Movie Trailer Starring Eva Apio / 10.30.2023

Following the debut of The Love Album: Off The Grid last month, Diddy shared a trailer for his forthcoming film inspired by the project this morning (Oct. 30). Titled OFF THE GRID, it stars the music mogul and actress Eva Apio as love interests.

“Working with Eva Apio was an incredible experience. Her talent and energy brought my vision to life,” Diddy shared in a press statement.

Released on Sept. 15, The Love Album: Off The Grid boasts a medley of artists, including Swae Lee, Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, H.E.R., and Jazmine Sullivan, among others. Notably, the LP peaked at No. 2 on the Top R&B Albums chart and debuted at No. 19 on the Billboard 200.

Diddy also shared visuals for the standout cut “Another One Of Me” featuring 21 Savage, The Weeknd, and French Montana on the day of its release. It amassed over 5 million views on YouTube. Meanwhile, the accompanying music video for “Closer To God” with Teyana Talor came out on Oct. 12.

“Teyana is not just an incredible artist, she’s my sister. She has this undeniable force and raw emotion she brings to every project. When we began conceptualizing ‘Closer To God,’ her name was at the forefront of my mind,” Diddy shared regarding the collaboration.

He continued, “I had to convince her to come out of retirement, but I knew she would perfectly capture the spiritual essence and depth of the song. Collaborating with her on both the song and its visual was like harmonizing with a kindred spirit. Together, we’ve created something truly special.”

Beyond music, Diddy also made headlines while attending Howard University’s Yardfest. During the college’s homecoming event, he fulfilled a $1 million pledge that was previously made while accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards. The Harlem native also brought out Kalan.FrFr and Jozzy for his performance.