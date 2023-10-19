News Bennett Raglin / Stringer via Getty Images and Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images Summer Walker Shares Heartwarming Moment With Usher At Las Vegas Residency / 10.19.2023

Usher’s Las Vegas residency attracted a number of high-profile names over the past several months. Keke Palmer, Gabrielle Union, Saweetie, and Chris Brown are among the many celebrities to attend his shows at Park MGM.

Last night (Oct. 18), Summer Walker paid her former collaborator a visit. In a clip shared today (Oct. 19), the pair was seen crooning the R&B legend’s 2010 hit “There Goes My Baby.”

“Summer, how you doing, baby? Y’all put y’all hands together for Summer Walker,” Usher stated. “This is really my sister. I love you, Summer. You know how it is. Our kids play together. We have long talks. We go through s**t together, you know what I’m saying? We wrote a song about, you wanna hear it?” Afterward, the Confessions singer proceeded to perform their joint effort, “Good Good,” featuring 21 Savage.

Earlier this week, Usher was honored with the key to Las Vegas. On Tuesday (Oct. 17), Councilman Cedric Crear and Mayor Carolyn Goodman held a ceremony where they declared the date as Usher Raymond Day.

“Councilman, thank you so much for this momentous moment. I know the efforts that go into doing something like this, and I don’t take it for granted,” the musician shared during his acceptance speech. “I wanna thank you for your belief in the future and your ability to be able to recognize those things that actually do grow your city. I am someone who is now just contributing by way of entertainment, but also to the heartbeat of the city.”

Meanwhile, Walker announced that Girls Need Love (Girls Mix) will drop on Friday (Oct. 20). The five-song EP will contain features from Tyla, Tink, and Victoria Monét. Each of the songstresses are slated to add their unique spin on the Atlanta native’s six-times platinum single “Girls Need Love.”