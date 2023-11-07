News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Tim Nwachukwu / Staff via Getty Images Drake Taps Kevin Durant For NOCTA Basketball Collection Promo / 11.07.2023

Drake enlisted Kevin Durant to model his latest NOCTA Basketball drop. Unveiled on Instagram this past Monday (Nov. 6), the collection includes a range of apparel that boasts Nike’s Dri-FIT technology, tailored for those with an active, on-the-go lifestyle.

“NOCTA Basketball, on and off-court performance apparel,” the caption read. “Launching midnight (Nov. 7) tonight EST on NOCTA.com and Nov. 8 on SNKRS and select neighborhood doors.”

In the promotional photos, KD was seen vacuuming a wad of cash with a branded vacuum, and in another shot, he was decked in the label’s full gear. The assortment itself spans from a Swarovski-encrusted jacket to engineered knit tights.

“I mean, growing up, Nike was everything,” Drake shared in a press statement regarding the footwear and apparel giant in 2020. “It felt like every shoe I wanted, every athlete I liked, everything I owned was Nike. It didn’t mean anything unless it had a Swoosh.”

He continued, “I remember watching all these athletes repping Nike — each doing the unthinkable — and how inspiring it was. I always felt like there was an opportunity for Nike to embrace an entertainer the same way they had athletes. I thought about how crazy it would have been and what it would have meant for an artist to have a flagship Nike deal.”

The rapper’s friendship with Durant dates back some years. Previously, Drake consoled the basketball star after he suffered an injury during the 2019 NBA Finals. He also shared his prayers on Instagram after the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors game.

In August, KD was reportedly spotted smoking weed at the San Francisco stop of Drizzy’s “It’s All A Blur” tour with 21 Savage. It took place on the heels of the 6 God visiting the athlete at an off-season workout.