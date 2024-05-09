News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Person Taken Into Police Custody After Attempting To Break Into Drake's Toronto Mansion / 05.09.2024

A day after the shooting outside Drake’s Toronto residence, a person was detained by authorities following an attempted break-in.

Law enforcement responded to the incident around 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday (May 8) when the individual tried to access Drake’s property, according to police spokesperson Ashley Visser.

Their identity was not disclosed due to them being apprehended under the Ontario Mental Health Act. The law allows authorities to detain someone for a psychiatric assessment if believed to be suffering from a mental disorder that poses a risk of serious harm.

On Tuesday (May 7) morning, at around 2 a.m. ET, Toronto Police found a man with a gunshot wound outside the musician’s home. The victim, identified as Drake’s security guard, was seriously injured and hospitalized. It was later confirmed that the assailant fled the scene in a vehicle.

SHOOTING:

Bayview Ave & Lawrence Ave E

2:09 am

– reports of a shooting

– police o/s

– man transported to hospital with serious injuries

– suspect fled in a vehicle

– unknown description#GO978573

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 7, 2024

Notably, Drake’s Toronto mansion was used as the cover of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” amid their rap beef. The 36-year-old artist used a GPS overview with several red markers, alluding to the legal requirement for sexual predators to be publicly identifiable to their local community.

On the same track, Lamar dished out lyrics like, “Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young/ You better not ever go to cell block one/ To any b**ch that talk to him and they in love/ Just make sure you hide your lil’ sister from him” and “And your homeboy need subpoena, that predator move in flocks/ That name gotta be registered and placed on neighborhood watch.”

The Compton emcee also rapped about Drake’s home on “meet the grahams,” which came out last Saturday (May 4). He spat, “The Embassy ’bout to get raided too, it’s only a matter of time/ Ayy, LeBron, keep the family away; hey, Curry, keep the family away/ To anybody that embody the love for their kids, keep the family away.”