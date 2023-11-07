Soulja Boy, J. Cole, and Nicki Minaj

Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images, and Noam Galai / Stringer via Getty Images

Soulja Boy Apologizes To J. Cole After Nicki Minaj Chimes In

By Malcolm Trapp
  11.07.2023

On Monday (Nov. 6), Soulja Boy extended an apology to J. Cole after a heated social media outburst, thanks to the intervention of Nicki Minaj. Misunderstanding the North Carolina native’s comments on Lil Yachty’s “A Safe Place” podcast, Big Draco took to his Twitter account to issue a response.

He posted, “My bad, dawg. J. Cole, sorry for the confusion. Keep doing your s**t; we [come] from two different worlds. I stand on what I stand on; it’s hard coming from where I did, man. I dealt with a lot of hate my whole career, so it was just messed [up] to think it would come from you.”

Another tweet read, “Nicki just told me I took what he said wrong and that he was showing love. So I’m gonna let it go. My bad, y’all. I really thought [the] dude was hating on me.”

On Saturday (Nov. 4), Rap-Up reported Soulja Boy’s initial reaction to Cole’s podcast appearance. During the episode, the “No Role Modelz” hitmaker spoke about how he was initially resistant after discovering “Soulja Boy Tell Em” but later grew to appreciate the then-new sound.

Draco subsequently wrote online, “Aye, bruh, don’t speak on me. I’m not Lil Pump, Drake, or none of these rapper n**gas. On God.”

Soulja Boy continued on Monday evening by claiming he had more commercial success than Cole. The artist said, “P**sy n**ga, I wrote and produced a No. 1 record at 17 in 2006. Drake just gave you your first No. 1 this year. Sit the f**k down, n**ga, [you] not all that. [J. Cole, you] don’t got a No. 1 solo record. I do.”

However, the tone shifted quickly after Minaj and Soulja Boy addressed the issue on Instagram Live. She clarified the misunderstanding, pointing out that Cole actually praised the Chicago native’s influence on the music industry. Realizing the confusion, Draco recanted his earlier accusations.

