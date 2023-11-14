News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Kodak Black Files Motion To Dismiss Drug Case, Lawyer Claims Police Cover-Up / 11.14.2023

Kodak Black filed a motion to dismiss his drug possession and trafficking case, alleging a police cover-up. The rapper’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, claimed the oxycodone he was accused of owning and trafficking was actually Tylenol.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office and FBI Special Agent James Mitchell were singled out in the allegations. According to court documents obtained by XXL today (Nov. 14), Cohen accused them of bias against the Florida native and misconduct in handling the evidence. Kodak’s legal counsel further asserted that body camera footage shows authorities surveilling the artist and commenting on his gun.

Additionally, the attorney claimed that the pills in question were tested and destroyed without providing them a report, which they argue is crucial evidence. He posited that the charges against Kodak were part of a “coordinated takedown” of his client.

The “No Flockin’” hitmaker’s July 2022 arrest stemmed from a traffic stop in Florida for illegally tinted car windows. During the stop, officers reported a marijuana odor and found 31 pills, believed to be oxycodone, which led to his drug trafficking charge.

It marked one of the more recent chapters in a series of run-ins with the law for Kodak. His criminal history includes drug charges, gun possession and assault. In 2021, the musician also pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery, receiving 18 months of probation.

Kodak gained significant attention for his 2020 imprisonment for firearms possession, which was commuted by Donald Trump. Since then, the rapper has openly supported the former U.S. President.

During a now-deleted Instagram video in 2022, Kodak shared his desire for the politician to remain in office indefinitely. “We need Trump in office forever, man. Just like how them Chinese and Russian and Korean motherf**kers have their president,” he shared. “Trump [is] the best thing for America. I respect that boy logic, setup and whole rundown even if he didn’t free me.”