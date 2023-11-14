Kodak Black

Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images

Kodak Black Files Motion To Dismiss Drug Case, Lawyer Claims Police Cover-Up

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.14.2023

Kodak Black filed a motion to dismiss his drug possession and trafficking case, alleging a police cover-up. The rapper’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, claimed the oxycodone he was accused of owning and trafficking was actually Tylenol.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office and FBI Special Agent James Mitchell were singled out in the allegations. According to court documents obtained by XXL today (Nov. 14), Cohen accused them of bias against the Florida native and misconduct in handling the evidence. Kodak’s legal counsel further asserted that body camera footage shows authorities surveilling the artist and commenting on his gun.

Additionally, the attorney claimed that the pills in question were tested and destroyed without providing them a report, which they argue is crucial evidence. He posited that the charges against Kodak were part of a “coordinated takedown” of his client.

The “No Flockin’” hitmaker’s July 2022 arrest stemmed from a traffic stop in Florida for illegally tinted car windows. During the stop, officers reported a marijuana odor and found 31 pills, believed to be oxycodone, which led to his drug trafficking charge.

It marked one of the more recent chapters in a series of run-ins with the law for Kodak. His criminal history includes drug charges, gun possession and assault. In 2021, the musician also pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery, receiving 18 months of probation.

Kodak gained significant attention for his 2020 imprisonment for firearms possession, which was commuted by Donald Trump. Since then, the rapper has openly supported the former U.S. President. 

During a now-deleted Instagram video in 2022, Kodak shared his desire for the politician to remain in office indefinitely. “We need Trump in office forever, man. Just like how them Chinese and Russian and Korean motherf**kers have their president,” he shared. “Trump [is] the best thing for America. I respect that boy logic, setup and whole rundown even if he didn’t free me.”

News
Kodak Black

TRENDING
News

Chris Brown Reacts To G Herbo Seemingly Shading Him After Funny Marco Interview

Chris Brown urged fans to “chill with the negative s**t” after G Herbo seemingly caught ...
By Malcolm Trapp
11.11.2023
News

Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Substance Abuse And Her Journey To Sobriety

For ‘Vogue’s’ December issue, Nicki Minaj spoke about parenthood, grappling with addiction, and her forthcoming ...
By Malcolm Trapp
11.09.2023
News

Meek Mill Responds To Album Projections For 'Too Good To Be True' With Rick Ross

Meek Mill took to Twitter to react to the sales projections for his new collaboration ...
By Ahmad Davis
11.12.2023
News

Social Media Reacts To Birdman Pulling Up On Druski

Fans on Twitter erupted after a video “leaked” of Birdman and his team pulling up ...
By Ahmad Davis
11.12.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories