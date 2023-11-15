News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Uzi Vert Says They "Never" Agreed To Headline 2024 Rolling Loud California / 11.15.2023

On Tuesday (Nov. 14) evening, Lil Uzi Vert shared their confusion over being announced as a headliner for Rolling Loud California 2024.

The rapper addressed the issue on Instagram, questioning their inclusion in the festival’s lineup. “I never said I was doing Rolling Loud. Don’t understand why my name is on here,” they wrote.

The event is set to take place from Mar. 15 to 17 at Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, California. Other acts announced include headliners like Nicki Minaj and Post Malone for Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Sunday roster, when Uzi is slated to perform, boasts artists such as Bryson Tiller, Don Toliver, Ski Mask the Slump God, Chief Keef and NLE Choppa.

Ticket presales for the festival start on Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. PST, with general sales beginning on Nov. 17 at the same time. An RSVP option for early access to purchase and a chance to win free tickets is also available to fans.

RL CALIFORNIA 2024 PRESALE THU, 11/16 @ 10AM PT ON SALE FRI, 11/17 @ 10AM PT RSVP for first access to tickets + a chance to win free tickets before they go on sale. 👉 https://t.co/PsLzA2nUuz pic.twitter.com/A0W2FNpUXl — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) November 14, 2023

Uzi’s comments came on the heels of recently discussed plans to retire from music. During their “Pink Tape Tour” stop in Chicago, the artist revealed, “Luv Is Rage 3 will be my last album… No, relax. It’s okay… After Luv Is Rage 3, I guess I will go on another tour, but after that, I wanna try to live a normal life.”

In October, the Philadelphia native doubled down on taking a break from music. On social media, they wrote, “This time, I won’t let anybody stop my journey to happiness or being one of the greatest musicians ever. My last album will definitely help you remember who is the one. Thank you again.”

“Why not stop now? Because business doesn’t work like that. I have one more album [to] turn in. After that, I finally can genuinely smile,” a separate Instagram Story explained. “I’ve been judged from day [one]. I never respond [to] negativity. I have a [talent], but I also have a heart, and have been holding in a lot… I’m not as close to my family as I should be. My relationship isn’t in the best shape. I JUST WANNA BREATHE.”