Lil Uzi Vert

Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images

Lil Uzi Vert Says They "Never" Agreed To Headline 2024 Rolling Loud California

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.15.2023

On Tuesday (Nov. 14) evening, Lil Uzi Vert shared their confusion over being announced as a headliner for Rolling Loud California 2024

The rapper addressed the issue on Instagram, questioning their inclusion in the festival’s lineup. “I never said I was doing Rolling Loud. Don’t understand why my name is on here,” they wrote.

The event is set to take place from Mar. 15 to 17 at Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, California. Other acts announced include headliners like Nicki Minaj and Post Malone for Friday and Saturday. 

Meanwhile, the Sunday roster, when Uzi is slated to perform, boasts artists such as Bryson Tiller, Don Toliver, Ski Mask the Slump God, Chief Keef and NLE Choppa.

Ticket presales for the festival start on Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. PST, with general sales beginning on Nov. 17 at the same time. An RSVP option for early access to purchase and a chance to win free tickets is also available to fans.

 

Uzi’s comments came on the heels of recently discussed plans to retire from music. During their “Pink Tape Tour” stop in Chicago, the artist revealed, “Luv Is Rage 3 will be my last album… No, relax. It’s okay… After Luv Is Rage 3, I guess I will go on another tour, but after that, I wanna try to live a normal life.”

In October, the Philadelphia native doubled down on taking a break from music. On social media, they wrote, “This time, I won’t let anybody stop my journey to happiness or being one of the greatest musicians ever. My last album will definitely help you remember who is the one. Thank you again.”

“Why not stop now? Because business doesn’t work like that. I have one more album [to] turn in. After that, I finally can genuinely smile,” a separate Instagram Story explained. “I’ve been judged from day [one]. I never respond [to] negativity. I have a [talent], but I also have a heart, and have been holding in a lot… I’m not as close to my family as I should be. My relationship isn’t in the best shape. I JUST WANNA BREATHE.”

News

TRENDING
News

Meek Mill Responds To Album Projections For 'Too Good To Be True' With Rick Ross

Meek Mill took to Twitter to react to the sales projections for his new collaboration ...
By Ahmad Davis
11.12.2023
News

Social Media Reacts To Birdman Pulling Up On Druski

Fans on Twitter erupted after a video “leaked” of Birdman and his team pulling up ...
By Ahmad Davis
11.12.2023
News

Chris Brown Reacts To G Herbo Seemingly Shading Him After Funny Marco Interview

Chris Brown urged fans to “chill with the negative s**t” after G Herbo seemingly caught ...
By Malcolm Trapp
11.11.2023
News

Luh Tyler Explains Why He Doesn't Like "Serious Rap Like J. Cole Or Kendrick Lamar"

For ‘NME’s’ latest cover story, Luh Tyler explained, “They’re great, but I don’t want to ...
By Malcolm Trapp
11.13.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories