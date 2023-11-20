News Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Drake Debuts New Face Tattoo Featuring Arabic Slang / 11.20.2023

Over the weekend, Drake revealed his latest face tattoo. It reads “miskeen” in Arabic script above his right eyebrow.

First shared by photographer Brent Kore on Instagram, the word translates to “poor” or “misfortunate” in Arabic. It’s reportedly a common phrase within Toronto’s large Somali community.

Notably, it’s not Drake’s first facial ink. Previously, he got the initials “SG” under his left eye in honor of his mother, Sandra Gale. He also has a tribute tattoo for the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh on his forearm. It depicts the Illinois native throwing a kite down a Louis Vuitton runway during 2018’s Paris Fashion Week.

Beyond his face, Drake’s body art collection is extensive. It boasts portraits of Aaliyah, Sade, his father Dennis Graham, and tributes to notable figures like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Lil Wayne. Additionally, he has tattoos dedicated to his son Adonis, producer Noah “40” Shebib, and a Beatles-inspired piece reflecting his success in the music industry.

In related news, Drake dropped For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition on Friday (Nov. 17). It contained six new songs and a lone feature from J. Cole, who appeared on “Evil Ways.” The Toronto rapper also seemed to throw shots at some of his other peers, including Pusha T and Joe Budden. He even name-dropped Kanye West’s moniker on “Red Button.”

According to REVOLT, the project is on pace to sell 110,000 to 130,000 album-equivalent units. Last Thursday (Nov. 16), Drake spoke about the spontaneous nature of releasing Scary Hours 3. He explained, “I feel no need to appease anybody. I feel so confident about the body of work I just dropped that I know I can go and disappear for whatever… six months, a year, two years.”

The artist continued, “It’s coming to me in a way that I haven’t experienced since [2015’s] If You’re Reading This [It’s Too Late] where it’s just kind of like I feel like I’m on drugs.”