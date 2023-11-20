News Jackson Lee / Contributor via Getty Images Rihanna's FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Gets A Release Date / 11.20.2023

Rihanna and PUMA are set to revive their iconic sneaker collaboration with the announcement of the new Creeper Phatty. The updated version of the classic silhouette will feature enhanced padding on the upper and a notable chunky brown sole. Furthermore, the upcoming drop will include colorways in black, purple, and blue.

“We took our OG Creeper and made it bigger and badder,” Rihanna shared in a press release regarding the shoe’s evolution. “When designing the Creeper Phatty, we wanted to reinvent the OG Creeper that was loved by so many. It’s a classic silhouette that has been missed, so its return had to be bigger.”

Maria Valdes, CPO at PUMA, added, “The original Creeper changed the game for us. We knew it was time to bring it back. This shoe has universal appeal, and we’ve seen tremendous consumer excitement for the silhouette to return. We are excited to not only be able to build upon the existing silhouette with the Creeper Phatty but also expand our offering to the entire family.”

The FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty will debut in North America on Nov. 30 via the latter brand’s website and select retailers. It will be followed by a global release on Dec. 1.

Today’s (Nov. 20) announcement followed Rihanna’s reclamation of her role as creative director for PUMA in September. It was marked by the introduction of their football-inspired Avanti sneaker. The musician initially went on a hiatus in 2017 to focus on building her own business empire, which includes Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty.

The footwear giant similarly enlisted ASAP Rocky as creative director of PUMA x F1 in October. Regarding the role, the rapper said, “I feel like the fans don’t have enough of a connection to their favorite drivers. I want the fans to be able to wear the same clothes they see on the track in their daily lives.”