News Cooper Neill / Contributor via Getty Images YoungBoy Never Broke Again On "Demonic" Music Industry: "They’re Using Me As Entertainment" / 11.21.2023

Today (Nov. 21), YoungBoy Never Broke Again opened up about his perception of the music business during a recent interview with Complex’s Joe La Puma.

The rapper expressed his views on the industry’s dark side during the conversation held at his Utah home. “Yeah, because I learned it’s a demonic industry that I chose to be a part of,” YoungBoy stated. “So it’s like, I accept it. I run with it, but don’t be a dummy at the same time. You gotta understand, they’re using me as entertainment, and this s**t becomes self-destruction too. ‘Cause I ain’t an entertainer. You know, some s**t can’t be spoke on… Man, ’cause that s**t, it’s to be continued.”

On Nov. 10, the Baton Rogue artist released Decided 2, his fourth project of 2023. The 18-track sequel to 2018’s Decided mixtape notably featured Rod Wave on the track “Better Than Ever.” The pair previously worked together on 2022’s “Home Ain’t Home” off The Last Slimeto.

Earlier this month, Rap-Up reported about YoungBoy wanting the court to ease his house arrest conditions. He’s only permitted to leave his Utah residence for specific reasons after being released from jail in 2021.

The rapper’s lawyer, James P. Manasseh, explained, “Being confined to his home and unable to complete his employment obligations has led to great anxiety, depression, [and] loss of weight and sleep. [YoungBoy Never Broke Again] has been visibly stressed and has expressed concern and loss of hope that he will be able to return to his contracted employment obligation.”

Elsewhere in his conversation with La Puma, YoungBoy touched on his collaboration with streetwear brand Supreme. Despite being featured in their campaign, he surprisingly never received any shirts from the collection.

“They just never sent it to me,” he said. “Yeah, it’s crazy. I used to buy Supreme when I was 16 — to actually collabing with them.”