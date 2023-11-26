Blue Ivy + Beyoncé

Kevin Mazur / Contributo via Getty Images

Blue Ivy Was Only Supposed To Perform Once During Beyoncé's "RENAISSANCE" Tour

By Ahmad Davis
  /  11.26.2023

Beyoncé’s “RENAISSANCE” tour was filled with exciting moments that took over discussions on social media. While the tour was already the talk of the world, Blue Ivy‘s surprise performance became the highlight of the show for many fans.

On Saturday (Nov. 25), fans worldwide learned that Ivy’s epic performance during her mother’s recording-breaking tour was initially intended to only be a one-time thing. In the new highly-anticipated film, Beyoncé explained, “She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no.”

The New York Times reported, “Though she finally relented, Beyoncé was dismayed when Blue Ivy read social media comments criticizing her lackluster moves. But it thrilled her mother that instead of quitting, she decided to put in the work and train even harder for future stops.”

Sunday morning (Nov. 26), the 11-year-old icon and daughter of JAY-Z and Beyoncé is trending on social media as fans applaud the growth of her choreography throughout the tour. One fan on the app, formerly known as Twitter, stated, “I’m so happy Beyoncé allowed Blue Ivy to do the whole tour when Blue was supposed to only do one show. Blue read hurtful comments about her first appearance and instead of only letting her do one show, Beyoncé invested in Blue, polished her craft and BLUE IVY FOUND HER GROOVE.”

Another user on the platform passionately expressed, “Learning that Blue Ivy read the comments y’all made about her dancing has me so pissed. Y’all talk about children but would be up in arms if they said a word about yours (or will when you have them). Just disgusting humans. Every single one of you who made negative comments.”

Fans can see RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ in theaters starting Dec. 1.

News
Blue Ivy
Beyoncé

TRENDING
News

Iman Shumpert Seemingly Reacts To Teyana Taylor's Divorce Filing For Alleged Emotional And Mental Abuse

Teyana Taylor revealed that she and Iman Shumpert separated after seven years of marriage in ...
By Malcolm Trapp
11.23.2023
News

Lil Durk Seemingly Reacts To Being Removed From Kanye West And Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures"

Lil Durk appeared to respond on his Instagram Story: “Be lucky I’m humble.”
By Malcolm Trapp
11.22.2023
News

Sexyy Red Receives Backlash Over "Free My N**ga" Snippet

Social media users are comparing Sexyy Red’s latest snippet to an episode of “The Boondocks.”
By Malcolm Trapp
11.23.2023
New Music

Lil Durk's Verse Has Been Added Back To Kanye West's "Vultures"

Lil Durk’s verse has been added to Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s “Vultures” after ...
By Ahmad Davis
11.25.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories