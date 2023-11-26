News Kevin Mazur / Contributo via Getty Images Blue Ivy Was Only Supposed To Perform Once During Beyoncé's "RENAISSANCE" Tour / 11.26.2023

Beyoncé’s “RENAISSANCE” tour was filled with exciting moments that took over discussions on social media. While the tour was already the talk of the world, Blue Ivy‘s surprise performance became the highlight of the show for many fans.

On Saturday (Nov. 25), fans worldwide learned that Ivy’s epic performance during her mother’s recording-breaking tour was initially intended to only be a one-time thing. In the new highly-anticipated film, Beyoncé explained, “She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no.”

The New York Times reported, “Though she finally relented, Beyoncé was dismayed when Blue Ivy read social media comments criticizing her lackluster moves. But it thrilled her mother that instead of quitting, she decided to put in the work and train even harder for future stops.”

Sunday morning (Nov. 26), the 11-year-old icon and daughter of JAY-Z and Beyoncé is trending on social media as fans applaud the growth of her choreography throughout the tour. One fan on the app, formerly known as Twitter, stated, “I’m so happy Beyoncé allowed Blue Ivy to do the whole tour when Blue was supposed to only do one show. Blue read hurtful comments about her first appearance and instead of only letting her do one show, Beyoncé invested in Blue, polished her craft and BLUE IVY FOUND HER GROOVE.”

I’m so happy Beyoncé allowed Blue Ivy to do the whole tour when Blue was supposed to only do one show. Blue read hurtful comments about her first appearance & instead of only letting her do one show, Beyoncé invested in Blue, polished her craft & BLUE IVY FOUND HER GROOVE. 🪩… pic.twitter.com/Ursa3aweaZ — MOON CHILD. (@ROZtheCreator) November 26, 2023

Another user on the platform passionately expressed, “Learning that Blue Ivy read the comments y’all made about her dancing has me so pissed. Y’all talk about children but would be up in arms if they said a word about yours (or will when you have them). Just disgusting humans. Every single one of you who made negative comments.”

Learning that Blue Ivy read the comments y’all made about her dancing has me so pissed. Y’all talk about children but would be up in arms if they said a word about yours (or will when you have them). Just disgusting humans. Every single one of you who made negative comments. — Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) November 26, 2023

Fans can see RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ in theaters starting Dec. 1.