Ari Lennox Confronts Concert Attendee After Bottle Was Thrown At Her On Stage: "I'll F**k You Up!" / 11.30.2023

During a concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Nov. 29) night, a water bottle was thrown at Ari Lennox from the crowd. Clearly agitated, the Dreamville singer halted her “Pressure” performance and unleashed a fiery response.

In a viral clip shared on social media, Lennox confronted the person who threw the bottle. She exclaimed, “B**ch, I’ll f**k you up! Who the f**k did it? Who the f**k did it? I’ll f**k y’all a** up. ‘Cause I don’t play that, I don’t feel that bulls**t. I will f**k y’all s**t all the way the f**k up! Don’t you ever disrespect a beautiful Black woman on the stage like that! I’ma f**king f**k you up. That’s the f**k right. Who did it, b**ch?”

After someone in the audience appeared to admit to the act, the songstress continued her verbal assault. She said, “Right, come here, b**ch. Come here, let’s do it. Come here, b**ch, you a p**sy. That’s right, you could never even be as good as a p**sy. That’s right, b**ch. You’re dumb. You’re weak.” The crowd eventually cheered her on, and a security guard appeared on stage to escort Lennox off after her microphone was cut.

At the time of reporting, the “Shea Butter Baby” hitmaker hasn’t publicly commented on the incident.

Music-wise, Lennox debuted “Get Close” on Nov. 17. It marked her first solo effort since 2022’s age/sex/location. The 12-track project featured artists like Summer Walker, Chlöe Bailey, and Lucky Daye. It also spawned standout cuts like “Hoodie” and “Waste My Time,” to name a few.

Earlier in the year, Lennox celebrated seven months of sobriety. On Instagram, she opened up about her journey and challenges, including a fear of flying and heightened emotions. “Honestly, I don’t know what will happen when I reach a year sober. Don’t know if sobriety is forever or not, but I can’t imagine going back to how things were,” the artist wrote.